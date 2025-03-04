JD Vance Claims He Was The Peacemaker During Zelensky Ambush

VP JD Vance told Sean Hannity that all he did was try to diffuse the situation during the Zelensky press conference, which is, in fact, a lie since he instigated the entire meltdown.

That is not surprising that Vance ran to the fertile MAGA pastures of Hannity's program to rewrite the embarrassment he and Trump caused.

VANCE: And then when it really went off the rails, of course, is when I asked, or you had a Polish journalist who asked a question, the president answered it, and then I answered it. And then something about my answer just really set Zelensky off. So then he came at me. HANNITY: So you blame yourself. VANCE: And then I went back at him. And what I tried to do originally was actually try to diffuse the situation a little bit, because I'm like, you know, we're having this meeting.

What a fucking joke.

JD Vance provoked Zelensky by claiming he didn't want to be part of diplomacy. Pres. Zelensky tried to educate JD Vance and explain they went through all this diplomacy with Putin previously and the Russian president broke every agreement that he signed.

Obviously, there are 100 television cameras here. Let's try to have this conversation in private. And then the president, as we kept on going back and forth, I tried again to say, well, maybe we should have this conversation in private. And the president was like, nope, actually, I don't want to have it in private anymore. I want to have this actual conversation in public for the American people to see. And I do think that there was just a certain sense of there was a lack of respect. There was a certain sense of entitlement.



The only entitlement lack of respect was from JD Vance.

VANCE: And most importantly, look, we can look past all that stuff, but the president has set a very clear goal for his administration. He wants the killing to stop. And I think that it's very important that President Zelensky and, of course, President Putin, too, they've both got to come to the negotiating table. And that's ultimately where things broke apart. I really don't care what President Zelensky says about me or anybody else, but he showed a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process that President Trump has said is the policy of the American people and of their president. That's the real breakdown, is I think Zelensky wasn't yet there. And I think, frankly, now still isn't there, but I think he'll get there eventually. He has to.

During these faux "peace" talks, you never hear Trump tell Vladimir Putin what he must do to stop the war. We never hear him tell Putin he must give up Crimea and un-occupy all the land he invaded. Has Trump told his mentor he doesn't have the cards any longer?

Fox News' Andy McCarthy wrote a scathing article trashing Trump over their Zelensky meeting: Blame Trump for the Oval Office Fiasco with Zelensky