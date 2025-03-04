JD Vance Claims He Was The Peacemaker During Zelensky Ambush

VP JD Vance told Sean Hannity that all he did was try to diffuse the situation during the Zelensky press conference, which is, in fact, a lie since he instigated the entire meltdown.
That is not surprising that Vance ran to the fertile MAGA pastures of Hannity's program to rewrite the embarrassment he and Trump caused.
VANCE: And then when it really went off the rails, of course, is when I asked, or you had a Polish journalist who asked a question, the president answered it, and then I answered it.
And then something about my answer just really set Zelensky off. So then he came at me.
HANNITY: So you blame yourself.
VANCE: And then I went back at him. And what I tried to do originally was actually try to diffuse the situation a little bit, because I'm like, you know, we're having this meeting.
What a fucking joke.
JD Vance provoked Zelensky by claiming he didn't want to be part of diplomacy. Pres. Zelensky tried to educate JD Vance and explain they went through all this diplomacy with Putin previously and the Russian president broke every agreement that he signed.
Obviously, there are 100 television cameras here. Let's try to have this conversation in private.
And then the president, as we kept on going back and forth, I tried again to say, well, maybe we should have this conversation in private.
And the president was like, nope, actually, I don't want to have it in private anymore. I want to have this actual conversation in public for the American people to see.
And I do think that there was just a certain sense of there was a lack of respect. There was a certain sense of entitlement.
The only entitlement lack of respect was from JD Vance.
VANCE: And most importantly, look, we can look past all that stuff, but the president has set a very clear goal for his administration.
He wants the killing to stop.
And I think that it's very important that President Zelensky and, of course, President Putin, too, they've both got to come to the negotiating table.
And that's ultimately where things broke apart.
I really don't care what President Zelensky says about me or anybody else, but he showed a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process that President Trump has said is the policy of the American people and of their president.
That's the real breakdown, is I think Zelensky wasn't yet there.
And I think, frankly, now still isn't there, but I think he'll get there eventually.
He has to.
During these faux "peace" talks, you never hear Trump tell Vladimir Putin what he must do to stop the war. We never hear him tell Putin he must give up Crimea and un-occupy all the land he invaded. Has Trump told his mentor he doesn't have the cards any longer?
Fox News' Andy McCarthy wrote a scathing article trashing Trump over their Zelensky meeting: Blame Trump for the Oval Office Fiasco with Zelensky
I don’t understand the logic of blaming Zelensky for Friday’s debacle. The fact that Trump is “transactional,” thinks the consummation of a deal is more significant than its substance, can’t get over himself, has a thing for despots, and craves flattery is not something we are required to consider “the facts on the ground” that Zelensky and everybody else have to grow up and deal with. Yeah, Zelensky should have been well-prepared; he should have dressed like this was serious diplomatic business, and he should have performed more adeptly. But his shortcomings in these regards are not the problem.
Nor is Vice President JD Vance to blame. True, it’s impossible to watch the 50 minutes of cringe without noticing the rehearsed manner of Vance’s demagogic provocations — as the White House, not Zelensky, let the televised spectacle go on for at least a half-hour too long. Vance was insidious, spouting lies (Zelensky hasn’t said “thank you” . . . except, you know, for the eight zillion times he’s said thank you — and that was only on Friday) in an effort to bluster past (a) the administration’s lack of a coherent answer to the question of why any sentient person would trust Putin to honor a cease-fire, and (b) the administration’s previous slew of lies — e.g., Trump had a plan to end the war in 24 hours; Russia has “lost” 1.5 million soldiers (the number killed is probably smaller than 200,000, with around half a million wounded); we’ve given Ukraine $350 billion (an exaggeration by a factor of at least two and more likely three); Zelensky is a “dictator”; Ukraine “started” the war (apparently by living next door to an unreconstructed KGB monster who can’t help himself but invade and annex); blah, blah, blah.