Trump's NSA Chief: Ukraine Was 'The Disrespectful One'

Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told CNN that the White House felt disrespected by Pres. Zelensky's body language, which made them end their meeting, ignoring the fact that Trump and JD Vance ganged up on the Ukrainian president to surrender to Russia.

Trump has blamed Ukraine for starting the war with Russia and called Zelenskyy a dictator while cooing in Putin's ear.

WALTZ: You know, for us, talking about the details and demands of security guarantees before, as President Trump said, look, I don't know that we can get both sides to the table at this point. And, you know, you can't kind of trash the other side going, you know, litigating through the history of this conflict if we're going to bring both sides to the table. And so, further, coming to the Oval Office, you know, with the body language, the shaking of head, you know, the kind of, the arms crossed, we just, we found it incredibly disrespectful. We were ready to sign that deal. I want to address directly that this was some type of ambush, is absolutely false. We had negotiated the minerals deal in the weeks prior. It was difficult, but it was done and finalized and ready to be signed in the East Room..

If the Trump administration was actually serious about negotiating a true deal peace deal they would not care about anyone's clothes, facial expressions, or body language. This is not a child's game. We're talking about millions of lives lost and still at stake.

Trump and Vance were offended because of a shake of the head?

More lies. That's all they do.

These people are the biggest snowflakes and liars we've ever had in US government.