Trump's NSA Chief: Ukraine Was 'The Disrespectful One'

What planet are these MAGAts living on?
By John AmatoMarch 4, 2025

Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told CNN that the White House felt disrespected by Pres. Zelensky's body language, which made them end their meeting, ignoring the fact that Trump and JD Vance ganged up on the Ukrainian president to surrender to Russia.

Trump has blamed Ukraine for starting the war with Russia and called Zelenskyy a dictator while cooing in Putin's ear.

WALTZ: You know, for us, talking about the details and demands of security guarantees before, as President Trump said, look, I don't know that we can get both sides to the table at this point.

And, you know, you can't kind of trash the other side going, you know, litigating through the history of this conflict if we're going to bring both sides to the table.

And so, further, coming to the Oval Office, you know, with the body language, the shaking of head, you know, the kind of, the arms crossed, we just, we found it incredibly disrespectful.

We were ready to sign that deal. I want to address directly that this was some type of ambush, is absolutely false.

We had negotiated the minerals deal in the weeks prior.

It was difficult, but it was done and finalized and ready to be signed in the East Room..

If the Trump administration was actually serious about negotiating a true deal peace deal they would not care about anyone's clothes, facial expressions, or body language. This is not a child's game. We're talking about millions of lives lost and still at stake.

Trump and Vance were offended because of a shake of the head?
More lies. That's all they do.

These people are the biggest snowflakes and liars we've ever had in US government.

The same party that shouted that Obama was a liar and booed Biden during their formal addresses to Congress is now worried about people disrespecting the president with crossed arms.

Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) 2025-03-02T18:32:56.648Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon