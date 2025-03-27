Trump: I'm The Fertilization President!

The man is a moron.
By John AmatoMarch 27, 2025

During a Women's History Month event earlier, Trump claimed if Congress passes his tax cuts for the rich then there will be plenty of goodies in the bag for ladies.

Huh?

In February, Trump signed an executive order reducing the costs of IVF hoping to blunt the attacks by the MAGA cult on IVF. Also, he hopes it will ease the hatred many women have for him helping to overturn Roe v Wade.

Now he's promising other goodies? There's not some Easter Egg Basket donated by Elon Musk that Trump gets to stuff money in from the Treasury from his massive tax cuts for the billionaire class.

The way he leans into the word fertilization is too creepy.

TRUMP: We're going to have tremendous, tremendous goodies in the bag for women, too.

The women between the fertilization and all of the other things that we're talking about.

It's going to be it's going to be great.

We're joined today, fertilization.

I'm still very proud of it.

I don't care.

I'll be known as the fertilization president that that's.

That's not bad.

That's not good.

I've I've been called I've been called much worse.

I'm sorry.

What other goodies will women get from Demented Donald?

A wine tasting date with Pete Hegseth?

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon