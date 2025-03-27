Trump: I'm The Fertilization President!

During a Women's History Month event earlier, Trump claimed if Congress passes his tax cuts for the rich then there will be plenty of goodies in the bag for ladies.

Huh?

In February, Trump signed an executive order reducing the costs of IVF hoping to blunt the attacks by the MAGA cult on IVF. Also, he hopes it will ease the hatred many women have for him helping to overturn Roe v Wade.

Now he's promising other goodies? There's not some Easter Egg Basket donated by Elon Musk that Trump gets to stuff money in from the Treasury from his massive tax cuts for the billionaire class.

The way he leans into the word fertilization is too creepy.

TRUMP: We're going to have tremendous, tremendous goodies in the bag for women, too. The women between the fertilization and all of the other things that we're talking about. It's going to be it's going to be great. We're joined today, fertilization. I'm still very proud of it. I don't care. I'll be known as the fertilization president that that's. That's not bad. That's not good. I've I've been called I've been called much worse. I'm sorry.

What other goodies will women get from Demented Donald?

A wine tasting date with Pete Hegseth?