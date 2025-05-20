'I've Done Enough': The Blowback On Elon Musk Is Working. Keep It Up.

Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world, and he's also the most hated worldwide. It's a self-inflicted injury to the dipshit billionaire who bought the 2024 presidential election for the most corrupt president of our lifetime. Leon used DOGE to kill investigations into his businesses, and he brought in those lucrative federal contracts while threatening our safety nets.

Elon Musk spoke at the Qatar Economic Forum 2025, telling Bloomberg's Mishal Husain, he's "done enough political spending."

"I think in terms of political spending, I'm going to do a lot less in the future," Musk said.

"And why is that?" Husain asked.

"I think I've done enough," Musk said, garnering some laughs from the audience. "Is it because of the blowback?" the interviewer asked.

But he'll do it again, so he's bullshitting to save Tesla as sales continue to plummet.

"If I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it," he said. "I do not currently see a reason."

Well, yeah, sure, asshole, after contributing at least $277 million to Republican candidates and causes in the 2024 cycle.

Just two weeks ago, The New York Times reported that Elon signaled to Trump’s advisers that he wants to invest $100 million in groups controlled by the Trump political operation.

Elon's DOGE investigated the Social Security Administration for fraud and found that only two benefit claims out of over 110,000 were highly likely fraudulent—and they aren’t guaranteed to be so. Less than 1% of claims were flagged as potentially fraudulent at all.

“No significant fraud has been detected from the flagged cases,” an internal document said. And there were delayed payments and benefits, despite an extremely low risk of fraud."

So, Musk says he's "done," but it's all of us, except for MAGA, who loves feeding billionaires, who are done with that vile creature.