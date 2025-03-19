Musk Lies About DOGE Damage: 'I've Never Done Anything Harmful'

Fox's Sean Hannity hosrwd Trump henchman Elon Musk so he could pretend that the scorn and hatred he and his businesses have been dealing with since he decided to help Trump take a wrecking ball to the United States government and our economy is somehow not deserved.

Here's the exchange between Musk and Hannity where Musk again lied that he's not destroying the lives of Americans with the reckless cuts DOGE has been making, played the victim and feigned ignorance as to why people would want to do damage to Tesla, lied again that there is some large amount of fraud they're turning up in our social safety nets, rather than the fact that they're in there working to destroy them, and pretended there's some grand conspiracy working against him, rather than the fact that a very large number of Americans who have been directly impacted by his actions are just really pissed off right now and speaking out.

Hannity, as always, proves himself once again to be one of the biggest right-wing suck ups polluting our airways these days:

HANNITY: Why do I see people like, I woke up this morning and saw that Teslas were put ablaze in, in one of your dealerships in, in Vegas. I've seen this happen all over the country. Bullets are being fired, charging stations are put ablaze. Teslas are being put put ablaze. You have experienced assassination, threats of assassination for you and your family. What have you done that warrants this? Because I see nothing that you have done except help our country. MUSK: Yeah, I mean, it's really come as quite a shock to me that there's this level of, of really hatred and violence from the left. I thought the left, that Democrats were supposed to be the party of empathy, the party of caring, and yet they're burning down cars, they're firebombing dealerships, they're firing bullets into the dealerships. They're just, you know, smashing up Teslas. Tesla is a peaceful company. We've never done anything harmful. I've never done anything harmful. I've only done productive things. So, I think we just have a deranged... there's some kind of mental illness thing going on here, because this doesn't make any sense. And I think there are larger forces at work as well. I mean, I don't know who, who's funding it and who's coordinating it? Because this is, this is crazy. I've never seen anything like this. HANNITY: You actually tweeted out, and I'll put it on the screen. The level of violence is insane. It is deeply wrong. Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks. You just rescued two astronauts that have been in space for 286 days. They were only supposed to be there eight. You helped the people in North Carolina, Tennessee, California. You have, I think the, the most creative and innovative car on the market. You created Starlink for communications that's used by hundreds of countries. You're working on helping the blind see and all of these other things. Is it really, is it really come down to the basic you're aligned with President Donald Trump, who also is a friend of mine, and that you have identified well over $100 billion of waste, fraud, abuse that our federal government never should have been spending. Is that what it comes down to? MUSK: Yeah, it turns out when you take away people's... you know, the money they're receiving fraudulently, they get very upset, and they, they basically want to kill me because I'm stopping their fraud. And they want to hurt Tesla because we're stopping this this terrible waste and corruption in the government and, well I guess they're bad people. Bad people will do bad things.

Yeah, tell that to the guy who had his Social Security payments stopped and had to go through hell to get reinstated.

Tell that to rural Americans after you destroy the Post Office.

Tell that to the people who are going to see their health care benefits stripped away.

What a disgusting pair these two are, and what's even more pathetic is that there are millions of Americans who watch this garbage and believe what they're saying is true. They're in for a rude awakening once the leopards finally find their faces.