Fox Disparages Tesla Protesters: 'They Do Not Contribute Anything To Society'

The hosts of Fox & Friends Weekend can't seem to decide whether the people protesting at Tesla dealerships across the country are just a bunch of lazy, unemployed "wackos," or professional "rent-a-protesters."

They were also more than happy to help Trump and Musk push the new Big Lie that the only reason anyone is upset about what what's being done to our government is because of all of the supposed "massive fraud" Musk is pretending he's uncovered.

Here's Charlie Hurt, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Lisa Boothe, lying about who's out there protesting and yucking it up after showing a clip of Musk lying on Hannity's show last week.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Well talk about successful companies. One of them is Tesla, and Tesla under attack right now by liberals, who have decided that Elon Musk should pay a price for having uncovered their corrupt money laundering through our taxpayers' dollars and USAID and so many other organizations inside of our government that were funneling money to NGOs, which in turn funneled money back, and policies back into the Democrat party.

I mean it was just a scam and Elon Musk uncovered it, Charlie, and this is what he got for it.



HURT: Yeah, and 10 minutes ago all of these people were on the other side of this, and they thought that Elon Musk was the greatest. They thought Tesla was the greatest, and they went out and bought the Teslas and drove around in their... actually I take that back.

These people were not buying Teslas. These people, these people are rent-a-protesters. They do not contribute anything to society. They don't buy things. They don't... they're not interested. They don't work. They don't have jobs. They just do this.

And you know, it reminds me of something you were saying yesterday, Rachel, that, you know, we should find out who's paying for all this.

I guarantee you these people who are firebombing a Teslas, that's not a normal Democrat. That's not a normal person who objects to Donald Trump. These are wackos who are doing this stuff, and we should find out who's bankrolling these things.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Trump actually mentioned that the signs all look the same. They were all well printed. They were all well funded, and so clearly this is organized, as Charlie aptly said, rent-a-mob.

BOOTHE: Remember Musk yesterday was like stop paying psycho? The problem is these people get a wink, wink, nod, nod from party leaders, right? Like it was Joe Biden that said President Trump put him in a bullseye. It was Maxine Waters who said get up in their faces and you know, get out and cause commotion, right?

So they get a wink, wink, nod, nod from party leaders and that's the problem. I mean the left, they're like the kid who, you know, they lose a game, right, and they just knock it over like no one else can play, except for replace that, you know, knocking it over with firebombs, which is what they're doing now.

And it's because president Trump has dismantled their power structure and now they don't know what to do.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: That's right. So by the way, these protests are going to Missouri. They're going to Colorado, Pennsylvania, Connecticut. I mean they're going all over the country.

Their goal is to tell people to, not just to vandalize and all the things you've been seeing, but they literally are very explicit. They want to drive the stock price down and stop Elon Musk, they claim from stealing democracy, and from, you know, being a Nazi, that's the other accusation he's got.

Here's what Elon has said in response.

MUSK: It turns out when you take away people's... you know, the money they're receiving fraudulently, they get very upset and they, they basically want to kill me because I'm stopping their fraud. And they want to hurt Tesla because we're stopping this this terrible waste and corruption in the government and well I guess they're bad people. Bad people will do bad things.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Pretty simple stuff. (crosstalk) We spent 10 minutes on this and like in like 2 seconds.

BOOTHE: I mean, he should be sitting here....

HURT: But it is true. I mean, it's... people don't like, you know, they like their scams and they don't, they don't want to lose their scams.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: It's very simple.

HURT: And it's human nature. And of course our entire government is built around human nature and you've got a guy like Elon Musk who understands that better than a lot of our own poli... you know, regular politicians.