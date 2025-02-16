Rachel Campos-Duffy Slams DOJ Prosecutor's 'Morals' After Resigning Over Mayor Adams Case

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested Manhattan's former top federal prosecutor, Danielle Sassoon, was a "snake" with questionable morals because she resigned instead of dropping a corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams after President Donald Trump's Justice Department ordered her to.

During a "snake story" Sunday morning on Fox & Friends, co-host Lisa Boothe noted Sassoon refused to drop the charges because she was "confident" Adams had committed crimes.

"I got to tell you, Danielle Sassoon is very well respected within the conservative legal community," correspondent Shannon Bream explained. "This is somebody who clerked for Justice Scalia. So she's got some serious bona fides when you're talking about the conservative legal world."

"She led the prosecution against Sam Bankman-Fried," she added. "And so she's got, you know, this great resume. And she said, based on what my attorneys have done in the investigation that they've held, we think that this is a prosecutable case."

"So, you know, she did what we would expect or want people to do if they can't do the job and they can't align with where the administration is to say, all right, I'll resign and let you do what you're going to do."

Campos-Duffy, however, did not express respect for the former prosecutor.

"I don't know this Danielle Sassoon," Campos-Duffy quipped. "I don't know where all her morals were when the DOJ was weaponized against conservatives."

"And I just I find it very, very, very strange that she didn't stand up and quit over what I think were even more egregious things," she added.

"What may have been is that she was in the Southern District of New York working on specific cases," Bream explained. "And, you know, maybe nothing ever came across her desk that was directly impacting what you're talking about."

Boothe complained that no prosecutors resigned over the cases against President Donald Trump.

"I also suspect that we're going to — there's probably going to be more that comes out about Mayor Adams over the in the coming months and years," co-host Charlie Hurt predicted.