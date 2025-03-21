Fox News: Death Penalty For Tesla Vandals

Watch the Fox News clip and try to make sense of their logic. The Fox News anchors discuss the DEATH PENALTY for people who vandalize Tesla cars.

Elon Musk has decided to have the U.S. Secretary of Commerce do infomercials for Tesla cars

Brian Taylor Cohen summed up the Fox News Tesla-Death Penalty discussion in a tweet:

"The stock market is still crashing, housing and rent prices are still rising, grocery costs are still surging, but good news -- the populist champions in the GOP are focused on issues that matter most."

Tesla Missing $1.4 Billion?

Financial Times broke a story that might interest people who are worried about President Musk and his DOGE muskrats. Tech news outlet Jalopnik wrote a great analysis of the situation since FT is behind a paywall.