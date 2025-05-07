Laura Ingraham Mocks 'Fearmongering' Over Empty Shelves

Look who's still doing damage control for Donny 2 Dolls. Fox News has been denying reality, despite the fact that even Trump admitted during his disastrous interview on NBC over the weekend that people are going to have to do with less due to his whiplash on-again, off-again tariff madness.

Fox's Laura Ingraham spoke to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about the so far nonexistent trade talks with China, and mocked CNN for reporting on the fact that we've got empty cargo ships and soon will have empty shelves in America and dismissed it as "fearmongering."

INGRAHAM: There are barges coming toward the west coast now. Lots of reports today, including on CNN, about the looming barge, these barges being half empty. Let's watch. We have a we have a question from a reporter to a commentator on this. We'll get it for you in a moment, but it was basically fear mongering that Christmas time is coming, There's going to be no toys for children. Trump is Grinch, and you all are going to get blamed for this. Was the political pressure and the consumer pressure building to an extent that critics are saying force your hand. BESSENT: Again, Laura, that I think a lot of American businesses have prepositioned a lot of inventory. The trade deficit actually jumped because so many people bought in advance, and the companies that I've talked to have done that. So we are going to stick to our guns, but again, the US and China have shared interests. They are the deficit country though. They sell us about 4 times more than we sell them, so it would be felt harder in China, but we don't want a decoupling. We don't want to decouple.

After Ingraham asked Bessent why we wouldn't "want to decouple from China," Bessent responded that we don't want to decouple on items like clothing and textiles, we did want to decouple on "strategic industries," and bring "strategic manufacturing" back to the United States.

That makes sense, but that's not what Trump is doing.

We'll see how long they can get away with continuing to deny reality and segments like this one.