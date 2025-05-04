Trump Says It's 'Okay' If He Causes A Recession

Trump downplayed the economic damage his tariffs are doing and said he'd be "okay" with a short term recession if it meant he accomplished his long term goals:

President Donald Trump appeared to dismiss growing concerns that his economic policies could cause a recession, telling NBC News that the economy would be “OK” in the long term even if a recession happens in the near future.

“Some people on Wall Street say that we’re going to have the greatest economy in history. Why don’t you talk about them? Because some people on Wall Street say this is the greatest thing to ever happen,” Trump said in an interview clip from “Meet the Press with Kristen Welker” released on Friday.

Pressed on whether he would be okay with a recession in the short term to achieve his long-term goals, the president said, “Look yes, everything’s OK. What we are — I said, this is a transition period. I think we’re going to do fantastically.”