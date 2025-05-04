Trump Says It's 'Okay' If He Causes A Recession

Trump downplayed the economic damage his tariffs are doing and said he'd be "okay" with a short term recession if it meant he accomplished his long term goals.
By HeatherMay 4, 2025

Trump downplayed the economic damage his tariffs are doing and said he'd be "okay" with a short term recession if it meant he accomplished his long term goals:

President Donald Trump appeared to dismiss growing concerns that his economic policies could cause a recession, telling NBC News that the economy would be “OK” in the long term even if a recession happens in the near future.

“Some people on Wall Street say that we’re going to have the greatest economy in history. Why don’t you talk about them? Because some people on Wall Street say this is the greatest thing to ever happen,” Trump said in an interview clip from “Meet the Press with Kristen Welker” released on Friday.

Pressed on whether he would be okay with a recession in the short term to achieve his long-term goals, the president said, “Look yes, everything’s OK. What we are — I said, this is a transition period. I think we’re going to do fantastically.”

We'll see if there was any follow up from Welker on what the people who have their lives and businesses destroyed in the meantime are supposed to do. I'm not holding my breath.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon