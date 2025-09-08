Scott Bessent Continues His Gaslighting On Trump's Tariffs

Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent continued insulting the intelligence of every American during an interview on this Sunday's Meet the Press. Even though Bessent had previously admitted that tariffs are price increases, he was back to denying their impact when host Kristen Welker asked him about an article in The New York Times discussing the negative impact the tariffs have had on American companies.

Bessent responded by denying reality instead:

He went on to add: “If things are so bad, why was the GDP 3.3%? Why is the stock market at a new high? Because, you know, with President Trump, we care both about big companies and small companies.”

Addressing Welker, Bessent said: “You’re taking these from earnings calls, and on earnings calls, they have to give the draconian scenario. There aren’t companies coming out and saying, ‘Oh, because of the tariffs, we’re doing this.’”

In a new interview on Sunday with NBC host Kristen Welker, Bessent, a former billionaire hedge fund manager, dismissed concerns from major American companies including John Deere, Nike and Black and Decker who have all said that Trump’s tariffs policy will cost them billions of dollars annually.

Here's the full exchange between Welker and Bessent on the tariffs, where he continually attacked the messengers rather than admitting the damage their policies are causing:

KRISTEN WELKER: Okay. Let's keep moving though, because I want to talk about what U.S. companies are saying right now, Mr. Secretary. The New York Times wrote this about John Deere, the impact that tariffs are having on that company. Quote, "Last month John Deere said net income in its most recent quarter was down 29% from a year earlier. Higher tariffs have cost the company $300 million so far with nearly another $300 million expected by the end of the year. This summer the company laid off 238 employees across factories in Illinois and Iowa." What do you say to companies like John Deere who say these tariffs are hurting them?

SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: Well, first of all, Kristen, if you're quoting the New York Times, that's not a fair observer. And two, that --

KRISTEN WELKER: Well, but these are statistics.

SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: Well, that's one --

KRISTEN WELKER: This is about John Deere --

SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: That's one --

KRISTEN WELKER: It's not about the New York Times.

SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: That's one company that they have cherry-picked. At Treasury, we have about two management teams come through a day. And overwhelmingly we are hearing from companies they plan to increase CapEx. They plan to increase employment. We are seeing a record amount. There's going to be a record amount of foreign direct investment. And for every John Deere we have companies who are telling us, "The tariffs have helped our business." We're increasing CapEx. And we're going to increase employment."

KRISTEN WELKER: But Mr. Secretary, it's not just John Deere. We've heard from a lot of different companies around the country. Nike says that tariffs will cost the company around $1 billion this year. Black+Decker says $800 million. The Big Three automakers all say they've had to pay more than $2 billion in tariffs. The list goes on and on. Bottom line, do you acknowledge that these tariffs amount to a tax on the American people?

SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: Well, first of all, let's back up. Because what we've seen for instance the Japanese automakers have said they're eating the tariff. So they’re --

KRISTEN WELKER: But these companies say they're eating the tariffs.

SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: That they're eating the --

KRISTEN WELKER: These American companies.

SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: That they're eating the tariff. So, and again there are numerous companies who are doing the opposite. You know, you're taking these from earnings calls. And on earnings calls they have to give the draconian scenario. There are companies coming out and saying, "Oh, because of the tariffs we're doing this." But I can tell you, you know, whether it's Micron or Apple, they are upping their investments in the United States. And, you know, Kristen, if things are so bad, why was the GDP 3.3%? Why is the stock market at a new high? Because, you know, with President Trump we care both about big companies and small companies. And you're quoting big companies. But the big company index, the S&P is at a new high.

KRISTEN WELKER: Hasbro says they're going to have to increase their prices. Goldman Sachs says 86% of the tariff revenue collected so far has been paid by American businesses and consumers. So just bottom line, Mr. Secretary, do you acknowledge that these tariffs are a tax on American consumers?

SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: No, I don't.

KRISTEN WELKER: Even though you have companies saying they are going to have to increase prices, and given the fact that 86% of these tariffs so far have been --

SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: No --

KRISTEN WELKER: – by Americans.

SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: You're quoting Goldman Sachs. So --

KRISTEN WELKER: Yes, Goldman Sachs, correct –

SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: I made a good --

KRISTEN WELKER: – which I said. Yes.

SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: I made a good career of trading against Goldman Sachs.