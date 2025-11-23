Scott Bessent: Want Lower Inflation? Just Move To A Red State.

These Trump officials just all just lie as easily as they breathe. Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent made an appearance on this Sunday's Meet the Press, and went from lying about inflation rates this year and continuing to blame the Trump economy on Biden, to making this condescending claim about how Americans can bring inflation down:

KRISTEN WELKER: I want to start right there on the discussion of affordability. You just heard Vice President JD Vance ask people to have, quote, “a little bit of patience” with the administration. Let me ask you, Mr. Secretary, how long do Americans need to be patient? How long do they have to wait for the cost of living to come down?

SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: Well, Kristen, in March of 2024, I – I wrote a piece, and I talked about the three I's that were killing Americans: immigration, interest rates and inflation. The president’s closed the border, and the mass immigration is gone. And that was putting – a lot of the immigration was putting upward pressure on housing, downward pressure on wages. Interest rates are down. And now we are starting to see the affordability – we – the prices get better. We had a very big October for home sales. Energy prices, gas – gasoline is down. We saw – we believe health care is going to come down. We will see an announcement this coming week on that. And so across the board, prices are starting to come down. We're having Thanksgiving week. This will be the lowest cost for a Thanksgiving dinner in four years. Turkey prices are down 16%.

KRISTEN WELKER: And yet some prices are going up of course. We have seen prices increasing on staples like coffee, bananas, bacon. Inflation has gone up. It's at 3% now up from 2% in April when the tariffs were imposed.

SEC. SCOTT BESSENT: No, no, no, no, no. They weren't. So inflation hasn't gone up. And Kristen, the one thing that we're not going to do is do what the Biden administration did and tell the American people they don't know how they feel. They are traumatized and – over the Biden inflation. We have slowed inflation. And we are working very hard to bring it down.

Kristen, I can tell you that the Council of Economic Advisers has a study. You know the best way to bring your inflation rate down? Move from a blue state to a red state. Blue state inflation is half a percent higher. And that is because they don't deregulate. They keep prices up. Energy is higher.

KRISTEN WELKER: Just according to the consumer prices, inflation was at 2.3% back in April, in September 3%. But let me ask you about tariffs.