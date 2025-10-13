Laura Ingraham Thinks The USA Is Only MAGA

The Fox News host said what we know.
By John AmatoOctober 13, 2025

Fox News host Laura Ingraham discussed the ongoing tariff wars with China brought on by Trump, but instead of discussing the United States as a nation, she only referenced the MAGA cult

These cultists care nothing about the health and safety of this country. Their only concern is granting demented Donald Trump's every insane whim he has them.

The markets crashed on Friday because of the bloated, bronzed up grandpa's petty outburst against China by "accusing them of "very hostile” moves to restrict exports of rare-earth materials needed by US industry and leveling a 100% tariffs on Chinese imports."

INGRAHAM: Xi clearly believes he has a superior leverage here because of China's rare earths and magnets, and that we're too weak, that we're too stupid, and I guess the country's too addled to come up with our own solutions.

Xi thinks Trump's bluffing on all this, that he's not negotiating because he thinks the entire populist movement is a joke.

But Xi is badly mistaken here, and he underestimates MAGA.

Unlike Bush or Clinton or Obama or Biden, Donald Trump has the guts and the understanding to stand up to the CCP.

Xi understands all too well what he's dealing with. Trump's only understanding of economics has been out of date for a hundred years. His fetishes are destroying the US economy, exacerbating inflation and disrupting the markets.

The Guardian reports that China is not scared:

Beijing has told the US it will retaliate if Donald Trump fails to back down on his threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports as investors brace for another bout of trade war turmoil.

China’s commerce ministry blamed Washington for raising trade tensions between the two countries after Trump announced on Friday that he would impose the additional tariffs on China’s exports to the US, along with new controls on critical software, by 1 November.“Wilful threats of high tariffs are not the right way to get along with China,” a spokesperson for the commerce ministry said on Sunday, according to the state news agency Xinhua.

“China’s position on the trade war is consistent. We do not want it, but we are not afraid of it.“If the United States insists on going the wrong way, China will surely take resolute measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests.”

