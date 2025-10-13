Laura Ingraham Thinks The USA Is Only MAGA

Fox News host Laura Ingraham discussed the ongoing tariff wars with China brought on by Trump, but instead of discussing the United States as a nation, she only referenced the MAGA cult

These cultists care nothing about the health and safety of this country. Their only concern is granting demented Donald Trump's every insane whim he has them.

The markets crashed on Friday because of the bloated, bronzed up grandpa's petty outburst against China by "accusing them of "very hostile” moves to restrict exports of rare-earth materials needed by US industry and leveling a 100% tariffs on Chinese imports."

INGRAHAM: Xi clearly believes he has a superior leverage here because of China's rare earths and magnets, and that we're too weak, that we're too stupid, and I guess the country's too addled to come up with our own solutions. Xi thinks Trump's bluffing on all this, that he's not negotiating because he thinks the entire populist movement is a joke. But Xi is badly mistaken here, and he underestimates MAGA. Unlike Bush or Clinton or Obama or Biden, Donald Trump has the guts and the understanding to stand up to the CCP.

Xi understands all too well what he's dealing with. Trump's only understanding of economics has been out of date for a hundred years. His fetishes are destroying the US economy, exacerbating inflation and disrupting the markets.



The Guardian reports that China is not scared: