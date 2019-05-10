Friday News Dump: Trump Is Lying About Tariffs, And Other News

It's really hard to tell sometimes whether he's really that stupid, or just doesn't care. But it doesn't really matter, the effects are the same:

Trump tweeted a 6:54 a.m. message that said China trade talks "continue in a very congenial manner” and there’s “absolutely no need to rush."



Then @realDonaldTrump deleted it.https://t.co/8p8eongSeV — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 10, 2019

President Trump's tariffs on China may lead to the loss of 400,000 jobs in equipment manufacturing, an industry group warns https://t.co/dk3SbCdJbS — Bloomberg Economics (@economics) May 10, 2019

Trump flagrantly lies about how tariffs work, says they are "paid for mostly by China, by the way. Not by us. A lot of people try and steer it in a different direction. Ultimately it is paid for largely by China." (Tariffs are in fact taxes on American importers.) pic.twitter.com/e4rLDxibUr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 9, 2019

That moment you realize it’s not the best idea to have the guy who lost more for a decade than any other taxpayer running our economy:

“The increase in the tariffs to 25% would cost the average family of four $767 a year.”https://t.co/QTfeRMdxOx — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) May 10, 2019

“When they impose these tariffs as they call them, it’s you the consumer that ends up having to pay more.” @SRuhle explains what the latest developments in the US/China trade war mean for you pic.twitter.com/NivOQ8hT8y — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 10, 2019

Here's a good rundown of the industries likely to be most affected by the implementation of higher tariffs on Chinese goods: https://t.co/lK2imMVyfS This is a good piece looking at the ways China may retaliate: https://t.co/uDPVi93Xdu — Lisa Abramowicz (@lisaabramowicz1) May 10, 2019

Are we finally seeing cracks in the GOP wall? Hope so!

Roy Blunt, who is a member both of leadership and the Senate Intelligence Committee, noted that Jared Kushner came back to the panel to answer more questions and said Don Jr. should too. https://t.co/KI3EiugZIE — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) May 10, 2019

Trump Criminal conspiracy 2020 Part II - Fire US Amb to Ukraine just before Giuliani heads to Russian puppet Ukraine for 2020’help: “U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Recalled in ‘Political Hit Job,’ Lawmakers Say – Foreign Policy https://t.co/xJpw0qmK9C

Judge Amy Berman Jackson says in light of Roger Stone's bid for the Mueller report, the government must submit to her for review "unredacted versions of those portions of the report that relate to defendant Stone and/or "the dissemination of hacked materials," by May 13. — Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) May 9, 2019

Biden’s climate agenda, as outlined here (“likely also be supportive of ... fossil fuel options like natural gas”), sets up a pretty sharp contrast with Green New Deal activists. https://t.co/i87wUBnRcq — Elana Schor (@eschor) May 10, 2019

Barely 6 months after he credited Trump's tax cuts for creating a new economic boom, My Pillow boss Mike Lindell is laying off 150 employees pic.twitter.com/vjQWZ6tyFA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 10, 2019

Why invest your money in fair pay and job security when you can blow it on video games, says company that pays its CEO 142x what it pays its employees. pic.twitter.com/OP7A1z9yIe — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) May 10, 2019

A story of stunning depth on the horrid state of the world’s tiger population, now more likely to live in cages than in the wild. by @terrence_mccoy, after months of work and two weeks on the ground in Laos. https://t.co/uc3Frdb2pw — Chico Harlan (@chicoharlan) May 10, 2019

I'm sure Obama unilaterally saying Trump is a foreign spy while McConnell called him crazy would have prompted you and your entire organization to take Obama's side for the good of democracy. https://t.co/IAlHGSDOP2 — Winterfell Outdoor Lighting Supervisor (@agraybee) May 10, 2019

I hear some states are celebrating We Committed Treason In Defense of Slavery and Lost To Ulysses S. Grant And His Horse Jeff Davis Day. https://t.co/mS3OJs1z58 — Jane Coaston (@cjane87) May 10, 2019

Soooo: they’re shouting “white power” and “f**k nigg**s” AND flashing the sign that’s often affiliated with white power. AND they’re members of @TPUSA (Turning Point USA). So maybe we can now connect all those dots? Yes? https://t.co/QIt4VucDNj — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) May 10, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. and Tucker Carlson spoke at Turning Point's convention last year https://t.co/fDYniDVM8z — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) May 10, 2019

Instagram will begin blocking hashtags that return anti-vaccination misinformation https://t.co/CJHJhE0qd7 via @verge #likewar



Yet again, the firms doing what they once said was impossible to do, ex-post the problem they were told about for years.

So they get the slow clap. pic.twitter.com/glMcrftcB3 — Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) May 10, 2019

The FBI has opened a public corruption investigation into Republican donor and South Florida massage-parlor entrepreneur Li “Cindy” Yang https://t.co/tRaH3KeUbl pic.twitter.com/kL8hRCJiat — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) May 10, 2019

Good lord this is a man for the Trump era. A militia leader who tried to extort his own militia! https://t.co/l3883VnwfI via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 10, 2019

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson And The Band documentary film – we are thrilled to be a part of this project https://t.co/uMhL7EdViM — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) May 9, 2019

conservatism can't deal with challenges. the problem is most american journalism is all about chumminess, not challenging people. in the uk the system is far more adversarial and wimps like ben shapiro can't manipulate them like in the usa. pic.twitter.com/QRF3tA68uT — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 10, 2019

North Dakota's governor quietly signed a marijuana possession decriminalization bill into law last week!https://t.co/HNkT81SGTj @MarijuanaMoment — Kyle Jaeger (@kylejaeger) May 9, 2019

"While segregation was once most severe in the former states of the Confederacy, in 2016 it was in four liberal states — New York, California, Maryland and Illinois — that black children were most likely to attend intensely segregated schools" https://t.co/ha9ozBpE41 — Emily Cadei (@emilycadei) May 10, 2019

Anita Hill says the #MeToo movement could have come in '91 had the Biden-led Senate committee "done its job" during Clarence Thomas hearings https://t.co/p4qZeyVmiu pic.twitter.com/lagRM2pkXO — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 10, 2019

Also happening today: SCOTUS is set to conference for the ELEVENTH time on an Indiana law that mandates fetal burial and also bans abortion based on the race/sex/disability of a fetus https://t.co/GSitWKzne4 — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) May 10, 2019

Party City closes dozens of stores amid global helium shortage https://t.co/w3hd7JpPh2 pic.twitter.com/gTYpR6ZmIN — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2019

Former Koch lobbyist leads climate denial groups in opposing electric vehicle tax credit https://t.co/0dUnuKa7Gk pic.twitter.com/QzK2HCFWpa — ThinkProgress (@thinkprogress) May 10, 2019

And finally, because we really need it, A DANCING PIGEON!!! Happy Friday, and Happy Mother's Day to you mothers!