Friday News Dump: Right Flips Out Over Milley And Other News

Wait, Fox News told me General Milley was a traitor who betrayed the chain of command? Now I'm so confused!
Pentagon officials say Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller should have been aware of the call that Gen Milley had with his Chinese counterpart in January because his own deputy for China policy held a similar call with his Chinese counterpart two days before.
Senior US officials tell Fox News the January 8 call between Gen Milley and Gen Li was initiated by the Chinese, even though preparations had been in the works for some time.
Yeah, I usually turn to Marsha Blackburn for laser-sharp insight and analysis:
Did Nancy Pelosi ask General Milley to take an action outside of his chain of command?
In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley told @AP that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump's presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. https://t.co/qA1MUJUJmu
"Donald Trump is simply too stupid to have done any of this, and the real question is, who was around him putting this bug in his ear? And I think that's one of the reasons Milley was so concerned, and rightly so" - @RadioFreeTom w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/m34knH9t4D
#Milley didn't "pull a Schlesinger" on #nuclear control, but it was close. The bigger problem is that any senior officer was ever in this situation to begin with. My newest in @TheAtlantic:https://t.co/Laf5Kbk1wY
White House defends Gen. Milley from GOP calls of 'treason' https://t.co/m3Nqw6HCHN
Today a White House reporter asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki if General Milley receiving fake outrage from GQP Republicans would cause him to be fired.
She responded by saying Biden isn’t looking for guidance from those who were silent as their leader fomented an insurrection.🔥
Shocking — he seemed like such an ethical guy.https://t.co/7HABhE6Qkw
Sarah Palin Reveals She Has Not Gotten Vaccinated Because She Believes in Science https://t.co/CdzxoveWug
'Court-Packing' Doesn't Seem So Radical After TX Abortion Law | By Eleanor Clift https://t.co/oPN9YIW930
Another devastating story about Facebook. You think you know the worst of it, but there’s always more. https://t.co/YubMs2uVl3
In 2020, state elections chiefs from both parties resisted Trump’s fraud lies. For 2024, Trump is trying to replace them with people who promoted those lies - one of whom, state Rep. Mark Finchem in Arizona, has also promoted QAnon lies: https://t.co/MtIz1ZlJk8
Firefighters battling wildfires in California and beyond are finding a growing number of four-legged friends hanging around base camps, offering them a much-needed distraction from the extremes they face on a daily basis. https://t.co/9XCYHUuuRU
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) stumbles badly through an answer about a COVID Delta spike in his state and pivots to an Afghanistan joke:
“The Taliban gets Blackhawks and the unvaccinated get fired.” pic.twitter.com/uhkcVXhVPd
The results in Russian elections are nearly always the same: sweeping victories for President Vladimir Putin and those loyal to him. Here are ways that the Kremlin tries to create the illusion of democratic choice while making sure it comes out on top. https://t.co/4f5wPyKsR3
Miami Beach homeowner Curt Dyer estimates he is spending about $250,000 out of pocket to elevate his house 3-4 feet to escape flooding. Watch his story in our new documentary, "America's Climate Crisis: Living in Harm's Way." https://t.co/e0d8codQkB pic.twitter.com/o9DtTVxvY2
Michigan father files $1M suit after teacher cuts his biracial daughter's hair.
The lawsuit alleges racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and assault and battery. https://t.co/6TI3W89LAW
Following extensive CNN reporting, President Joe Biden signed an executive order authorizing broad sanctions against those involved in perpetrating the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia.
CNN's @nimaelbagir explains their possible implications on @NewDay.
👉 https://t.co/yZh89AiUYS pic.twitter.com/vYlxhNIBBq
"THE LAND OF THE WALKING DEAD" iS NOT A MOVIE I WANT TO SEE
Many unvaccinated people (especially in the South) who are walking around today will be dead in less than a month from COVID. #CovidIsReal pic.twitter.com/Vp9xpGeipo 03
Newsome just signed SB9 making it legal to convert your SFD zoned home to a duplex. Some caveats of course. The biggest of which is you must reside in one of the units., but this will be a game changer for many. Especially with ADUs. Here’s background: https://t.co/5BLCz1IQq2
DeSantis rips Biden administration for 'seizing' COVID-19 treatments https://t.co/QQLlA0GACa pic.twitter.com/r65qIWPEFP
The next month will probably determine whether the Democrats will maintain control of Congress after the midterm elections, and maybe even whether Joe Biden gets reelected in 2024. https://t.co/gSKLjKCCFk
President Joe Biden will host a virtual discussion of climate change with world leaders as he tries to accelerate efforts to slash greenhouse gases https://t.co/MGbwZgwEMS
COVID19 IS AN AIRBORNE VIRUS AND DROPLETS CAN LINGER IN THE AIR.
Video simulation of how a single cough spreads microdroplets throughout an entire room. Even 20-minutes later the microdroplets continue to circulate.
Please wear a mask around others.pic.twitter.com/GUzFPv6h1T 09
Hunter Pepper, a 19-year-old council member who vowed to “fight to the end” against a mask mandate in Decatur, Alabama, revealed he’s now battling coronavirus-related pneumonia in the hospital. https://t.co/fZnvGIknAl
3 people arrested for allegedly assaulting an NYC restaurant hostess after she asked a group of diners visiting from Texas to show proof they had been vaccinated before seating them. https://t.co/EQV1QFS2le
The landlord stated:
"It's a lack of consideration for your neighbor, it's a lack of consideration to their own families, to their children." https://t.co/MXE9A27yTc
LeVar Burton doesn't want to be the new 'Jeopardy!' host https://t.co/Cy8PEPWmR7 via @Yahoo
This is our moment to prove to the American people that their government works for them, not just for the big corporations and those at the very top. pic.twitter.com/Ie9keqGYqk
DEPT. OF MAKE ME LAUGH
Wearing Masks can prevent the government from tracking you. pic.twitter.com/VXo12iIyvY 05
Had to share this again cuz... damn 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/GG1bsPdAPw
Watching what you eat pic.twitter.com/zVuFP2vpx5 01
The other goats: Holy shit, Dave are you OK?
Dave the goat: It’s cool, I handled it. https://t.co/5QL6CkWeFZ
Cat showing off her kitten to a baby is so adorable!
🎥: pearlsragdolls pic.twitter.com/wIeCwgUoMS
Can’t sleep at night pic.twitter.com/WiS5rYL6Aq 04
Today, we'd like to introduce you to an adorable baby white rhino, born to first-time mom Jao backstage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. 🦏 Mom and baby are doing great under the keepers’ watchful and joyful eyes. Read more: https://t.co/DoWPOVg3Bb pic.twitter.com/DtIS9WFhpr
guess it really is the city of brotherly love 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Qft68ht5c8
Koala is not a bear but a marsupial. Picky eaters, eucalyptus leaves with high water contents. Surprisingly poisonous to most animals and humans#koala #eucalyptus ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/xksc5IhCh9
Baby elephant loves her toy 😍😍#cutenessoverload
Some things just fill our heart with love without even trying 🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/a5YTzJyaHO
Have a great weekend! Remember, delta's viral load is 1000X greater than the original covid strain. Be paranoid, mask up!
Here's a great Hall & Oates song to hold you until autumn....