Giuliani Fears 'Insanely Hysterical' Milley Will 'Bomb White Supremacists'

Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday lashed out at Gen. Mark Milley after a new book claimed that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff had tried to prevent former President Donald Trump from using nuclear weapons on China.
Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday lashed out at Gen. Mark Milley after a new book claimed that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff had tried to prevent former President Donald Trump from using nuclear weapons on China.

"Peril," a book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, details how Milley feared that Trump could take irrational military action after the then-president incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. On Jan. 8, Miller reportedly instructed senior military officials not to launch a nuclear strike without his involvement.

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Giuliani was livid about the report.

"The generals tried to take over along with Pelosi," he said. "It's totally absurd. There's no evidence, not even a scintilla of anything that President Trump was going to do anything with the military."

"That's completely made up -- either made up or part of the warp of lies the Democrats have been using for five years now," he continued, "or these people are insanely hysterical. But I mean Milley has got to go."

Giuliani said that he feared Milley would "bomb" white supremacists to start a war.

"The man is some kind of hysteric," the former Trump adviser insisted. "He may get us into a war probably against white supremacy. He'll probably go bomb white supremacists. I mean, there's a screw loose with this guy."

The former New York mayor also insisted that Trump had a right to start a war with China.

"Treason has to take place at a time of war," he explained. "If the president were to attack China, it would be a war, and [Milley] said he's going to help our enemy."

"Here he is telling China, 'If the president of the United States takes action against you, I'm going to side with you against the United States of America,'" Giuliani added. "[Trump] is not talking about any retaliation against [China] and even if he was, this guy has no right to do that."

