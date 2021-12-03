'Uyghurs Like Being In Those Camps': Trump Claimed To Pelosi

Donald Trump suggested that Uyghurs "like" being in Chinese concentration camps, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) revealed on Thursday.

The Speaker made the allegation after a reporter asked if the House of Representatives would vote on a Senate bill designed to prevent forced labor in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

"I take second place to no one in Congress in my criticism of China's human rights record," Pelosi said. "I've even spoken to President Trump when he was at G20 in Japan a few years ago. I said, 'Will you go up to the president of China and tell him that on the House and in the Senate, Democrats and Republicans have very serious concerns about what President Xi is doing to the Uyghurs?'"

"The next day [Trump] called me and said, 'I talked to the president and he says the Uyghurs like being in those camps,'" she recalled. "That's what autocrats say."

Pelosi pointed out that House Democrats are pushing for a "stronger bill" than the Senate has passed to protect the Uyghurs.