WATCH: Woman Forcibly Removed From Mike Lawler Town Hall

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler once again faced an angry crowd at a public town hall, with attendees booing the New York Congressman, and one woman was forcibly removed for no apparent reason. According to Iohud, New York state troopers were among the tight security detail at the event, then at some point, the police targeted Emily Feiner, who they removed from the public town hall.

Ms. Feiner explains on Bluesky, "I was certainly no threat. I asked my congressperson what his red line was to finally, vocally oppose the lawless administration, and he didn’t answer the question, so I called out for him to answer it, and he had me removed. This is what the USA has come to. The constitution is in shreds."

The crowd chanted, "Let her stay! Let her stay," but she was removed. The chants changed to, "Shame! Shame! Shame!"

🧵

NY-17 Rep. Mike Lawler had a local social worker physically dragged out of his town hall Sunday night. Emily Feiner was singled out by private security, lifted out of her seat, as the crowd chanted “let her stay” and “shame, shame.”

She’s a constituent.

Not a threat.

Fascism again. — Jennifer ✨Get In Good Trouble (@thejenniwren.teamlh.social) 2025-05-05T01:23:48.709Z

2

Instead of addressing the outrage, Lawler scolded the crowd to “behave.”

A second woman—Jennifer Cabrera of @workingfamilies—was kicked out just for filming it. This follows the GOP’s national trend of silencing dissent From Idaho to New York, they’re gutting democracy—one town hall at a time. — Jennifer ✨Get In Good Trouble (@thejenniwren.teamlh.social) 2025-05-05T01:23:48.710Z

This guy didn't get kicked out:

This man, wearing a MAGA hat is chanting for me to be deported, locked up, and KILLED, for demanding my elected congressional representative answer the question I asked him. — Emily Feiner (@emilyjaynef.bsky.social) 2025-05-05T02:18:20.966Z

Late last month, Idaho woman Teresa Borrenpohl was dragged from her seat at a town hall hosted by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee. She's suing the private firm for $5 million, but with Ms. Feiner, it's a different case since law enforcement removed her, and I don't know how that works. She went limp as they carried her out, flashing the peace sign with both hands.

When Lawler said in his opening remarks, “This is what democracy looks like,” the crowd broke out in laughter. In total, three people were removed from the event. This is not what Democracy looks like, Lawler.

I want to buy her a drink or three for causing good trouble.