Woman Dragged From GOP Town Hall Seeks $5 Million In Damages

In the disturbing footage, Idaho woman Teresa Borrenpohl is seen at a town hall hosted by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee in February being dragged from her seat by private security guards who did not identify themselves, and Sheriff Robert Norris tugged hard on the woman's arm. Now he's under scrutiny since he receives $150,000 a year in disability payments from Los Angeles County. In 2014, Norris retired as a lieutenant in the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, having sustained shoulder and other physical injuries. DOGE should look into that.

Borrenpohl has moved to file a $5 million lawsuit against the sheriff, the men who dragged her from the town hall, and others she blames for her injuries, both constitutional and physical, Rolling Stone reports.

NBC News reports:

Borrenpohl filed a notice of tort claim on Monday with the Kootenai County Clerk, asserting that a group of men — which she says includes Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris — and a private security company hired for the event violated her constitutional rights. "Town halls are intended to foster conversation and discourse across the aisle, which is why I am deeply alarmed that private security dragged me out of the public meeting for simply exercising my fundamental right of free speech," Borrenpohl said in a statement. ... The court filing comes several days after prosecutors said six men were charged with crimes in connection with the town hall. The Coeur d'Alene City Attorney's Office announced in a statement on April 17 that it had filed charges against six men involved in the event. Paul Trouette, Russell Dunne, Chistofer Berge and Jesse Jones were all charged with battery, false imprisonment, security agent uniform violation and security agent duties violation, according to the attorney's office. Alex Trouette was charged with security agent uniform violation and security agent duties violation, and Michael Keller was charged with battery, the statement said.

In the age of Trump, manhandling a woman is OK. A speaker at the town hall demeaned her, referring to her as "little girl." I wonder how that little boy feels now.