'Have Them Immediately Ejected': GOP Town Halls Are Getting To Trump

The Republican town halls that have turned chaotic as constituents confront their representatives are getting to Donald J. Trump. That's a shame. But he's too fucking stupid to realize that Democrats are being held accountable, too. The great thing about town halls is that they are a public speaking space to air grievances to their representatives, but not if you're Donald, who is not an advocate of free speech.

And, yes, people are mad, and they aren't holding back, with DOGE sniffing around our sensitive information while threatening to dismantle our safety nets. On the other side, Democrats want their representatives to fight back. Donald took to Truth Social to demand that Republicans eject Democrats from venues. No, really.

"The Radical Left Democrats are paying a fortune to have people infiltrate the Town Halls of Republican Congressmen/women and Senators," he wrote. "These Great Patriot Politicians should not treat them nicely."

"Have them immediately ejected from the room - They are disruptors and troublemakers," It continued. "You must allow your audience to know what you are up against, or else they will think they are Republicans, and that there is dissension in the Party."

"There is not, there is only LOVE and UNITY," he added. "Republicans are happy with what is taking place in our Country. We all love America!"

Yeah, no. "Radical left Democrats" like Sen. Chuck Grassley, for example, Mr. President, sir?

IVE SEEN ENOUGH KILLING OF INNOCENT UKRAINIAN women + children. President Trump pls put the toughest of sanctions on Putin. U ought to c from clear evidence that he is playing America as a patsy — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) April 25, 2025

And voters do not want to see cuts to Medicaid, even among conservatives. DOGE and Elon Musk are polling poorly, but Donald doesn't want you to discuss that.

Obviously, the town halls are getting to Donald, so keep it up, y'all. The last time a constituent was dragged out of a town hall, the men who manhandled her were charged, and she's now seeking $5 million in damages. He's not paying attention.