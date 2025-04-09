'Ugly And Hateful': Nancy Mace Trashes Her Constituents, Refuses Town Hall

Instead of doing a town hall, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace took to the Bad App to lash out at her constituents, calling them "ugly," "hateful," and "completely evil." It seems that she's forgotten that she works for them. She's always the victim; just ask her!

"So, our office has been calling back the folks who've been calling in regarding the town hall to ask them what constituent issues they have that we can help resolve," she said. "And you know what?"

"All but one so far of 300 phone calls, which, by the way, you're taking away from real constituents that need appointments at the VA or need assistance with a federal agency," the habitual liar said. "Your BS calls are taking away from people who have real needs in our community. From housing to the VA to job issues, you name it, those that we're trying to assist."

"So, of the folks we've called back, almost half of them, we've asked them, what concerns do you have as a constituent that our office has not resolved for you?" she continued. Not one person has any issue with a federal agency that we can assist them with. Not one."

"Now, one very sweet lady who called in very angry is an animal rights person and assists with providing homing and housing to animals who are found homeless, etc., doing great work for animals," she said. "She's got a real need."

"But out of one out of a couple hundred, out of 300, what you all are doing is evil," she continued. It's completely evil."

"Help those in our community," she said. "Help those in need. Stop making up BS excuses that you're trying to put people in harm's way over. You don't have any issues that need to be resolved."

"You're just being nasty," she claimed. "You're being ugly. You're being hateful. Stop it."

"Go find a fellow neighbor and say something nice," she continued. "Do something nice for somebody in the low country."

"Stop being this way," she added. "Stop being violent with your words. Stop being ugly and hateful. You're taking away from real people in the low country that have real needs..."

She's lying, of course. It's her M.O. Constituents are piling into town halls with real concerns right now. If Joe Biden gave an unelected brat access to snoop around our most personal records while slashing social safety nets and fired thousands of hard-working Americans, Republicans would bring out the torches and pitchforks. And Democrats would join them. Mace is a coward.