Nancy Mace Screams 'F*ck You!' At Constituent After He Asks About Town Halls

If you're lucky, you'll never run into the always grounded and totally not unhinged Rep. Nancy Mace in her local supermarket.
By Ed ScarceApril 20, 2025

For some unknown reason (well, besides the fact that she's nuts), Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) thought it was a good idea to post this video to Twitter last night. It wasn't.

Source: AS.com

"Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today," said Nancy Mace, the congresswoman from South Carolina, next to a post on X.

“Dems are nuts,” she continued, “So I went off - and I won’t be backing down.”

Now this wasn’t her response to someone else posting on the social media platform, formerly Twitter. This was her own contribution, suggesting she was somewhat proud of what went down.

As you can observe from the video, the initial question about town halls blew up into a swearing contest, with little imagination thrown into the mix.

Not everyone agreed it was a good look...

Mace's tweet.

Responses were mostly the same as this one. "What's wrong with Nancy Mace?" I might ask the same of her voters who keep sending this mentally ill woman to Congress.

Discussion

