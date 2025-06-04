Insanity: Louisiana Passes Law To Stop 'Chemtrails'

Almost every conspiracy theory perpetrated by the right-wing noise machine is being taken seriously by the MAGA GOP, especially in state houses.
By John AmatoJune 4, 2025

"Chemtrails" have been a right-wing conspiracy for some time. It has also been debunked for a long time as well.

At first, these morons thought that these chemtrails were chemicals being dumped from the skies to control people. Now, with the MAGA cult, they believe the chemtrails are used to control the weather. Now you know where Marjorie Taylor-Green came up with that.

Gizomodo reports:

In 2016, a survey of leading atmospheric scientists “categorically rejected the existence of a secret spraying program.” Instead, these white streaks are simply contrails formed when emissions from aircraft engines interact with water vapor at high altitudes. Basically, as the Environmental Protection Agency summarized, contrails happen under certain conditions “for the same reason that we can see our breath on a cold day.”

On June 2nd, the Louisiana State legislature passed a law banning chemtrails.

How do they plan to stop them?

Look, up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's chemtrails!!!

Open thread away.

Discussion

