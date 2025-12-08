'Low IQ Traitor': Trump Throws Major Fit Over MTG's 60 Minutes Interview

Donald J. Trump threw a major fit on Truth Social over Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's interview with 60 Minutes, likely because (and I'm just guessing since just about anything sets this guy off.) the Trump supporter turned critic said she's seen colleagues who previously made fun of the president pivot to "kissing his ass" and wearing a MAGA hat.

"The only reason Marjorie “Traitor” Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!)," he wrote. "Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD - She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple! Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person."

"That was proven last night when washed up, Trump hating, 60 Minutes “correspondent,” Lesley Stahl, who still owes me an apology from when she attacked me on the show (with serious conviction!), that Hunter Biden’s LAPTOP FROM HELL was produced by Russia, not Hunter himself (TOTALLY PROVEN WRONG!), interviewed a very poorly prepared Traitor, who in her confusion made many really stupid statements," he continued.

"My real problem with the show, however, wasn’t the low IQ traitor, it was that the new ownership of 60 Minutes, Paramount, would allow a show like this to air," he added. "THEY ARE NO BETTER THAN THE OLD OWNERSHIP, who just paid me millions of Dollars for FAKE REPORTING about your favorite President, ME! Since they bought it, 60 Minutes has actually gotten WORSE! Oh well, far worse things can happen. P.S. I hereby demand a complete and total APOLOGY, though far too late to be meaningful, from Lesley Stahl and 60 Minutes for her incorrect and Libelous statements about Hunter’s Laptop!!! President DJT"

Also in the interview, Greene said, "I stood for women who were raped when they were 14 years old, and the president called me a traitor for that. Things changed after that."

We noticed. To Trump, loyalty is a one-way street, and to be in his orbit, you have to accept that he's capable of doing even the worst things imaginable. And when you're asked about those awful things (looking at you, Mike Johnson), you feign ignorance, pretending you don't have the details of the scandals that have inundated the news.