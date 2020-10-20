Media Bites
Donald Trump Throws Massive Twitter Tantrum After Walking Out On 60 Minutes Interview

Donald Trump is never one to shy away from media interviews, yet Tuesday he seemed to be really unhappy with a 60 Minutes interview, sharing that bizarre tantrum on Twitter.
By Red Painter
Image from: DonkeyHotey

Donald Trump launched into a totally bizarre tantrum on Tuesday afternoon after ducking out early from an interview with Lesley Stahl for 60 Minutes. Reports are he not only left the hour long interview after just 45 minutes, but he also refused to participate in the "walking" part of the interview with Mike Pence. No explanation for why, but all signs point to him throwing a hissy fit after an interview where he was asked direct questions that he just didn't want to answer.

Here was his first tweet:

It made no sense that he was throwing mask shade until this tweet came in after:

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris apparently had no issues with their interviews, by the way:

Then he said he would release the interview HIMSELF:

...which confirmed Kaitlin Collins' reporting:

Twitter responded:

I am not a huge 60 Minutes watcher, but I will DEFINITELY be watching this weekend....and I bet their ratings will go through the roof following this tantrum. I just hope they show the part of the interview where Trump storms off like an angry toddler.

