Donald Trump Throws Massive Twitter Tantrum After Walking Out On 60 Minutes Interview

Donald Trump launched into a totally bizarre tantrum on Tuesday afternoon after ducking out early from an interview with Lesley Stahl for 60 Minutes. Reports are he not only left the hour long interview after just 45 minutes, but he also refused to participate in the "walking" part of the interview with Mike Pence. No explanation for why, but all signs point to him throwing a hissy fit after an interview where he was asked direct questions that he just didn't want to answer.

Here was his first tweet:

Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come. pic.twitter.com/0plZG6a4fH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

It made no sense that he was throwing mask shade until this tweet came in after:

Apparently there was some drama while President Trump was taping his 60 Minutes interview today. He abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes & did not return for a scheduled walk & talk he was supposed to tape with Pence, @abdallahcnn and I are told by sources. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 20, 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris apparently had no issues with their interviews, by the way:

Biden and Harris were also interviewed by 60 Minutes & all are scheduled to appear in the same program. While Biden and Harris taped their interviews separately, Trump and Pence were scheduled to appear on camera together. They ultimately did not and Pence taped his separately. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 20, 2020

Then he said he would release the interview HIMSELF:

I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

...which confirmed Kaitlin Collins' reporting:

Told y'all it didn't go well... https://t.co/43wt9HkWV1 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 20, 2020

Twitter responded:

I wasn't especially excited for the 60 Minutes interview before. But one of the unintended consequences of Trump's temper tantrums is that now I really, really want to see how badly he fucked himself. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 20, 2020

Goodness. How bad was this 60 Minutes interview? — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 20, 2020

Not sure why the White House is giving 60 Minutes millions of dollars worth of free pre-air promotions but YOLO I guess. — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) October 20, 2020

do 60 minutes

they said

it will be good for your campaign

they said — darth™ (@darth) October 20, 2020

Ratings for @60Minutes Sunday are gonna be BOFFO. https://t.co/VR04mTXMDF — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) October 20, 2020

I am not a huge 60 Minutes watcher, but I will DEFINITELY be watching this weekend....and I bet their ratings will go through the roof following this tantrum. I just hope they show the part of the interview where Trump storms off like an angry toddler.