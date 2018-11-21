Trump Throws Tweet Tantrum After Roberts Rebuke

Donald Trump took to Twitter to slap Chief Justice Roberts' mild rebuke of his attempt to undermine the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, airing his deep grievances about being a loser -- again.

Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have “Obama judges,” and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country. It would be great if the 9th Circuit was indeed an “independent judiciary,” but if it is why...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

After ten minutes or so, he finished his thought:

.....are so many opposing view (on Border and Safety) cases filed there, and why are a vast number of those cases overturned. Please study the numbers, they are shocking. We need protection and security - these rulings are making our country unsafe! Very dangerous and unwise! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

"Please study the numbers, they are shocking." Actually, they're not. There's really not all that much difference between asylum-seekers today and asylum-seekers at any other time. They are, however, brown people. And in TrumpWorld, any brown person is scary and dangerous, which is why he thinks this is about "protection and security." It's not.

Just as a reminder, the reason Trump is angry at the Ninth Circuit is because they ruled against his intention to behave like the Gestapo at our border, arresting asylum-seekers for the sin of trying to make their lives better. The District Court ruled that the administration could not deny asylum selectively, and imposed a temporary restraining order on them. Subsequently, the 9th Circuit denied the DOJ's appeal on Monday.

Hence, the first tantrum where President Man-Baby ranted for over two minutes about that nasty "Obama judge" aka District Court Judge Jon Tigar.

In his 37-page ruling, Judge Tigar denied the administration's right to rewrite immigration laws. “Whatever the scope of the President’s authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden,” he wrote, infuriating Trump and offending his sense of imperial authority.

"You cannot win if you’re us, a case in the Ninth Circuit, and I think it’s a disgrace when people file, every case gets filed in the Ninth Circuit," Trump fumed. "That’s not law. That’s not what this country stands for. Every case that gets filed in the Ninth Circuit, we get beaten and then we end up having to go the Supreme Court."

There is nothing endangering us at the border. The danger is at Mar-a-Lago right now, heading back to Washington, D.C. after the holiday. The danger is a Chief Executive attacking the independent judiciary, undermining the rule of law, and faith in our country's norms.

Is it wrong to hope Trump chokes on his turkey and Diet Coke? Because I do. He's wrecking everything because he's a hateful old bigot who is afraid of everyone different from him, and it will take generations to change that.

UPDATE: Fox News is fueling his anger now, prompting more tweeting. This time we're going to break up the Ninth Circuit! I guess that means he's thinking about packing SCOTUS too? He should be careful what he wishes for.