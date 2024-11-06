Trump Wins By Huge Margins

Americans voted yesterday to put a vindictive madman at the wheel of the family car. God help us. Not only do we have his insanity on the menu, we have JD Vance waiting in the wings, and a Republican majority in the Senate. A more craven bunch would be hard to find. Via the Washington Post:

Donald John Trump was elected the nation’s 47th president, returning to the White House after a criminal conviction and two impeachments by riding a wave of voter dissatisfaction with the direction of the country under four years of Democratic leadership.

The Republican defeated Vice President Kamala Harris by promising to curb inflation, crack down on undocumented immigrants and end overseas conflicts. Trump achieved an electoral college majority by maintaining his majorities with men and White voters without college degrees, while also overperforming with historic Democratic constituencies such as Latinos and young voters, according to preliminary exit polls. Trump was projected early Wednesday as the winner of the election, according to the Associated Press and Edison Research.

To Trump and his supporters, retaking power after failing to overturn his 2020 election loss, inspiring a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, and withstanding two impeachments, four criminal indictments, a conviction and two assassination attempts represents a major vindication for their cause. Trump’s pledges to exercise unrestrained authority alarmed millions of other Americans, including some of his former advisers, who warned he would govern like a dictator and met the definition of a fascist.