Trump 'Stunned' By Raffensperger's Election Victory

Two senior Republicans with ties to Trump told the Atlanta Constitution that the former president expected Raffensperger to go down in defeat against Jody Hice.
By Susie MadrakMay 30, 2022

I guess part of Trump's reaction is based on the fact that he's suddenly a lot less sure about Georgia in 2024. Via MSN.com:

Former President Donald Trump was "stunned" by Brad Raffensperger's victory in the Georgia secretary of state Republican primary over his hand-picked candidate, conservative Rep. Jody Hice, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Raffensperger, who rejected Trump's repeated entreaties to "find" additional votes to invalidate President Joe Biden's statewide win in November 2020, won last Tuesday's GOP primary with 52 percent of the vote, compared to 33 percent for Hice.

[...] Two senior Republicans with ties to Trump told the paper that the former president expected Raffensperger to go down in defeat against Hice, who staked his campaign on the incumbent's handling of the 2020 presidential election.

