John Berman: 'We Know He Lost The Election. It Is Fair To Ask Whether He's Lost His Mind'

Nah, John Berman, he didn't lost his mind. He is very fixed on the idea of evading the legal exposure he faces the moment he leaves the White House.

"We know Donald Trump lost the election. This morning, it's fair to ask whether he lost his mind. So if you think that's harsh, it's actually the most charitable explanation for the astonishing new evidence that has come to light," Berman said.

"Audio first obtained by the Washington Post reveals the president trying to bully Georgia's Republican secretary of state into, quote, 'finding votes' to overturn President-elect Biden's win there. The audio includes what might be construed the threat of criminal prosecution. So either the president has just completely lost his grip on reality -- and there is much in the hour-long recording to suggest this, or he got caught committing an act that you will hear legal experts say is at a minimum morally repugnant, and at a maximum, a conspiracy to violate election law. All of this on the eve of the crucial Georgia senate runoffs."

"Also breaking overnight, all ten living former defense secretaries felt the need to band together to write a public letter, forcefully declaring that the election is over and criticizing attempts to overturn the outcome," Alysin Camerota said.

"All of them also feeling the need to stress that involving the military in an election dispute would be dangerous. Is that something President Trump is considering? The idea for the letter was reportedly Dick Cheney's. A growing number of House and Senate Republicans are getting behind a desperate attempt to block Congress' certification of Joe Biden's win."

CNN's Joe Johns reported from the White House.

"The release of that call comes at a time when the electoral college votes are going to be counted by Congress up on Capitol Hill. Just a couple of days from now, the Washington Post first reported that recording, and it's only going to increase the scrutiny and the spotlight on the president, as well as on members of his own party, who are trying to appease him while critics of the president say, at a minimum, it's an abuse of power. The stunning recording of President Trump in his own words, pressuring the Georgia secretary of state to overturn the election results in a phone call."

The most common reaction? Impeach him again. Do it now.

