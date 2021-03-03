Entertainment
Dolly Parton PSA: Don't Be A Chicken Squat, Get Out There And Get Your Shot

Parton donated one million dollars toward the development of the Moderna vaccine.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
Now we know: CNN's New Day anchors are Dolly Parton stans.

"Now to our favorite story of the day. Country music legend -- and as John said, earth legend -- "

"Universal legend. "

"Cosmos legend interplanetary legend Dolly Parton donated a million dollars toward the development of the Moderna vaccine. so yesterday she received a dose of her own medicine," Alysin Camerota said.

Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you please don't hesitate.

"That was 'Jolene.' She reworked the lyrics," Camerota said.

"And she posted this message to the American people."

I just wanted to encourage everybody. The sooner we get to feeling better, the sooner we are going to get back to being normal. So I just want to say to all of you cowards out there, don't be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot.

"Oh, that's beautiful. I'll do anything Dolly says," Camerota gushed.

"Seriously. It's such an important message, and good for her," John Berman said.

"She's an angel. Everything she says is just imbued with wisdom. I'm waiting for the moment where a public official or celebrity gets the shot and screams the second they got it," Camerota said.

"Dolly Parton gets the shot and the shot screams. That's what happens. That's how awesome she is. That's how powerful Dolly Parton is. She paid for the vaccine. She gave a million dollars for the Moderna vaccine when it mattered, early on. They say it made a huge difference," Berman said.

"She's an angel. She just keeps showing us that," Camerota said.

This is Dolly's moment -- again. Here are a couple of recent stories about her you may enjoy:

The Dolly Moment: Why We Stan A Post-Racism Queen

How Dolly Parton Became A Secular American Saint

And here she is, conquering the Brits with her debut performance at the 2014 Glastonbury Festival:

