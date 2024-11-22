Marjorie Taylor Greene Has A Sad About Matt Gaetz

On Bannon's seditious podcast platform, the Georgia QAnon Klan Mom was bummed out that the many alleged sexual encounters Matt Gates had with underage girls, as well being hated by most Republicans ultimately sank his nomination.

A typical retort or defense to immorality, depravity, and criminality within the MAGA cult is often responded to by juvenile claims that other people do it too.

Marge is 100% confident there are more creeps in Washington.

GREENE: Well, I, like everyone else, am very disappointed. Here's what frustrates me. Washington, D.C. is full of secrets. And if they're going to roll out reports on Matt Gaetz, basically threatening him and forcing him out, then they need to release all the other secrets on everybody else. And that's what I'm having a hard time with today. I believe in truth and transparency, and I believe the American people deserve more. You know, there's these sexual harassment lawsuits that claims that were settled using taxpayer-funded dollars in these cases against lawmakers. And this has been known about for years, and that list has never been publicized. I think lists like that should come out if we're going to be single, you know, picking out single reports on certain people. But I know Matt Gaetz very well, and I've watched him fight for years and fought alongside him in Congress. And I know that whatever Matt Gaetz goes on to do, he's going to do a great job at it.

Does QAnon have secret lists of sexual harassment lawsuits being settled using taxpayer-funded dollars against other Congresscritters?

Please release them. Even if many lawmakers are settling sexual harassment lawsuits, it does not release Matt Gaetz from his statutories with young girls and the payoffs that ensued.