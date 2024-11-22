Alex Jones Defends Gaetz: 'We're Really Bad People, We Like Women'

Creepy MAGAts are coming out of the woodwork to comment on Matt Gaetz pulling out of his Attorney General nomination.

King of the Creeps Alex Jones tried to normalize Matt Gaetz having sex with an underage girl and then paying her off to silence her as a normal day at the office for MAGAts.

In Jones' diseased brain, Gaetz having sex with teenage girls makes him a stud.

I fucking kid you not.

JONES: This is the stuff that goes on. I treat women super nice. So does Trump. (Trump admitted on tape to sexually assaulting women whenever he pleased.) Women love me. And so I mean, I know what's happening to Gaetz. I know what's happening to RFK Jr. It's bull crap. And they interviewed a bunch of the women on Gaetz. You know, that are all like 35, 40 years old now. Because this goes back 12, 13, 40, 50 years. They're women, they said, oh, that guy's so nice. Oh yeah, I did date him. Yeah, you know, I did have sex with him in a hotel room. We took ecstasy, it was me and two other girls. It was really fun. He's a great guy. Oh my God, Matt Gaetz when he was 25 years old. And they show the women on TV. They're like super gorgeous.



People are like, damn, Matt Gaetz is quite the stud. So yeah, Matt Gaetz is human. Okay, so now we know. So that's all we got, huh?



That's it, man, we're really bad people, we like women.

You're bad people because you groom young girls for sex and in his case, paid her after. You're bad people because you consider women receptacles and little more.

Breaking the law, also called statutory rape, at 25 is still a CRIME.