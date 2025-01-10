Charlie Kirk Rages Against Lack Of 'White Firefighters' In California

In a racist and bigoted tirade on Thursday, conservative influencer Charlie Kirk blamed the California wildfires on lesbians and a lack of "white men" firefighters.

"California has been the petri dish," Kirk bellowed on his Thursday podcast. "It has been the Wuhan Institute of Virology for the woke mind virus."

"California's where all of the diversity, equity, inclusion, critical race theory, LGBTQIA plus ideology has been festering," he continued. "And they have intentionally tried to drive out all of the white people from the firefighting force in Los Angeles. We don't need white men to fight fires!"

Kirk went on to blast four lesbian firefighters for failing to get the blaze under control.

"There's four lesbians that are running the L.A. fire department!" he exclaimed. "In fact, one of the articles that was published as the fires were raging from Pride magazine: Amid Palisades fire, Los Angeles first LGBTQ plus fire chief is proving lesbians get it done."

"I actually think Democrats believe that lesbians or gays have like some sort of magical superpower to stop fires," Kirk added. "We can't put out the fire because guess what? When you start to prioritize diversity and sexuality over merit, things tend not to go well."

"This is exactly what we have been warning about as conservatives!"