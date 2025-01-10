Charlie Kirk Rages Against Lack Of 'White Firefighters' In California

In a racist and bigoted tirade on Thursday, conservative influencer Charlie Kirk blamed the California wildfires on lesbians and a lack of "white men" firefighters.
By David EdwardsJanuary 11, 2025

In a racist and bigoted tirade on Thursday, conservative influencer Charlie Kirk blamed the California wildfires on lesbians and a lack of "white men" firefighters.

"California has been the petri dish," Kirk bellowed on his Thursday podcast. "It has been the Wuhan Institute of Virology for the woke mind virus."

"California's where all of the diversity, equity, inclusion, critical race theory, LGBTQIA plus ideology has been festering," he continued. "And they have intentionally tried to drive out all of the white people from the firefighting force in Los Angeles. We don't need white men to fight fires!"

Kirk went on to blast four lesbian firefighters for failing to get the blaze under control.

"There's four lesbians that are running the L.A. fire department!" he exclaimed. "In fact, one of the articles that was published as the fires were raging from Pride magazine: Amid Palisades fire, Los Angeles first LGBTQ plus fire chief is proving lesbians get it done."

"I actually think Democrats believe that lesbians or gays have like some sort of magical superpower to stop fires," Kirk added. "We can't put out the fire because guess what? When you start to prioritize diversity and sexuality over merit, things tend not to go well."

"This is exactly what we have been warning about as conservatives!"

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon