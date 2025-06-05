Former GOPer David Jolly Running For Governor In Florida

Former congressman David Jolly is running for governor of Florida, promising a campaign that will reach all corners of the state and seek votes from people who don’t traditionally support Democrats. Via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel:

The central theme of the campaign, which he is launching Thursday, is relieving the strain from the high cost of living in the state. “Affordability, affordability, affordability. That is the No. 1 issue,” he said.

“We are in the midst of a generational affordability crisis that’s impacting every voter and every community, from every walk of life, from every socioeconomic group, and I don’t believe Republicans are offering solutions for that,” Jolly said in an interview during which he described his campaign and platform.

Jolly, a Republican turned independent turned Democrat, said there are many voters who want a change after decades of his former party’s control of state government.

“I think there’s a coalition of voters in Florida led by the Democratic Party around Democratic values, but that is broad enough to include independents and many disaffected Republicans. But we lead with Democratic values,” he said.