Former Fox News Host Steve Hilton Is Running For California Governor

A new grift is afoot, Watson!
By John AmatoApril 22, 2025

Steve Hilton, a former Fox News host and former advisor to David Cameron in the UK, has joined the fray to try and replace term-limited Governor Gavin Newsom in the next California election.

Hilton must be jealous of all the grifting that's been going on under the guise of Demented Donald Trump so he wants in on the action.

I love how most of Fox News hosts, MAGAts, and Republican politicians attack the great state of California, which I am proud to call my home, and then either move here or run for public office in our state.

Here's his winning argument.

Hilton compares California today to the U.K. in the 1960s and ’70s, when it was called “the sick man of Europe,” a phrase that refers to economic struggles.“

Honestly, I can’t see how anyone could dispute that same kind of characterization of California today, the sick man of America,” Hilton said. “In many ways, California represents the ‘American dream,’ and it’s just been destroyed. We’ve got to get that back.”

Hilton is now calling California "the sick man of America."

I'm sure that all is due to him, not to Californians.

Hey Steve, go fuck yourself with a Brexit hole puncher.

Discussion

