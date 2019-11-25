Why 'Sarah Sanders Is A Liar' Is Trending Today

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a liar, but you knew that.

Why would "Sarah Sanders is a liar" be trending TODAY, rather than any other day?

Because the lie she told on The Steve Hilton Show on Fox Sunday night is such an obvious doozy.

"Donald Trump reads more than anyone I know," said Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Bobby Lewis of Media Matters sets the record straight;

don't know who needs to hear this, but no, donald trump does not read — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 25, 2019

My theory is that since colossal Trump liar from days past, Katrina Pierson, was sitting on the same panel, Sarah felt some need to MEGA MAGA LIE in a fit of one-upmanship.