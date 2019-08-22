Lying Liar Huckabee Sanders Joins Lying Liars At Fox News

Aaahh. Memories. Remember when in the clip above when 2017 Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted President Putinpoodle was not a liar? And it was INSULTING to even speaketh that accusation? Well, she lost her job protecting the lying liar earlier this year, and has been a'hunting for a paycheck. Looks like she found one.

Since Dancing With The Stars already had its quota of lying Trump sycophants, and Fox News is against quotas and has limitless room for lying Trump sycophants, GUESS WHO'S COMING ON BOARD?

That's right, kids. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining the Fox News "Family" because, I dunno, running for Governor is too hard? Her daddy can't get her THAT job? She's joining Hope Hicks and Raj Shah as former Trumpanzees who are now employed by State TV. And it is, indeed, State TV. With the exception of very few people on that channel, management and "talent" at Fox regurgitate word-for-word what Herr Hairplugs says and wants to hear. Their rhetoric is indistinguishable from his, and that's intentional. So, off runs our Sarah.

From USA Today:

The network says she will "provide political commentary and analysis across all of FOX News Media," and she plans to make her first appearance on Sept. 6 on Fox and Friends. "FOX News has been the number one news organization in the country for 17 years running and I am beyond proud to join their incredible stable of on-air contributors in providing political insights and analysis," Sanders said in a statement about her new role.

Can we hope for some Father/Daughter repartee? Pardon me while I poke my eyes out with a fork.