Professional Liar Sarah Sanders Wants Straight News, Not Opinions

Former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was exposed as lying to the American people by the Muller report, now claims all media is lost and with a straight face said, "I think that we have to start taking so much of the opinion out of the news."

This coming from one of the most odious spreaders of opprobrium this country has ever seen.

The faux outrage from Republicans over the New York Times story on Brett Kavanaugh has reached such a fevered pitch from Fox News and Fox Business that you'd think Brett suffered the same fate as those students massacred at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

It's more outrageous then locking up migrant children in cages, having a president lie about payoffs to mistresses, brag he's a serial sexual assaulter, etc.

While Varney & Co., were discussing Lewandowski's awful testimony, guest host David Asman brought up the Kavanaugh story.

And Sanders, the new Fox News contributor interjected, "There is no victim. A crime without a victim."

Asman then discussed Trump's views on the New York Times.

Sanders said, "I think all of media really needs to take a good hard look at how they put the news out. It’s gotten so much where there’s no process, there’s no accountability, no check and balance. It’s not just the New York Times."

This coming from a paid shill and liar who admitted to Mueller that she lied to the press.

And of all people to attack the hard news industry, it's incredible that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the one to do it on Fox News.

Doesn't she realize the second word after Fox is News? Fox News makes their money by having sycophantic Trump supporting pundits and hosts constantly lying, creating conspiracy theories against our own government and spewing opinions as if they were fact -- all in an effort to support conservatism and Donald Trump at every turn no matter what the cost to America.

She is hired by a network that is mostly opinion shrouded in a very few "honest" reporters and she's now attacking opinion? That's a frakking job.

Asman said the NY Times is doing well financially, but then continued to try and erode the public's view of the Grey Lady to help offset Trump's many lies and horrific actions that hey and the Washington Post have exposed.

Asman said, "The question is whether a rebirth of the New York Times, perhaps back to the way it was when — 20, 30 years ago — when you could rely on it for news stories, whether that’s possible anymore?”

Sanders replied, "I hope so. I think that we have to start taking so much of the opinion out of the news.”

She continued, "There’s a big difference between commentators and news, and we have blended those so that there is no difference anymore. We’ve got to go back where those are separate.”

She said. On Fox.

If Sarah wanted to make a principled stand on this issue, then she should resign from Fox News immediately. Heh.