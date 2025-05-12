Crockett Takes Down MTG In EPIC Verbal Brawl

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who on her worst day is smarter, wittier, quicker, kinder and more charismatic than MTG and any five other members of her cultish, colic caucus, defenestrated the trash compactor come to life, who is to legislating what Chachi is to acting or meth to teeth.
By Cliff SchecterMay 12, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the unhappy minotaur, just can't seem to learn to keep her mouth shut. I suspect we're way too far down the road in her miserable life for that to ever change. It's something to do with the combo of Dunning-Kruger, GED-level understanding of civics and a generally repulsive personality that in combination is a hurricane so large Donald Trump has to sharpie two extra tips on it.

So, Greene was her usual bombastic self in our video here, but we now have those who don't stand for that toddler-meets-concussive-head-injury behavior. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who on her worst day is smarter, wittier, quicker, kinder and more charismatic than MTG and any five other members of her cultish, colic caucus, defenestrated the trash compactor come to life, who is to legislating what Chachi is to acting or meth to teeth.

Watch Crockett wholly devour her here, and appreciate that we have Democrats willing to fight, who are only getting more courageous all the time. And support indy media! Subscribe to Cliff's Edge on Youtube!

