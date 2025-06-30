MTG Can't Best Jasmine Crockett, No Matter How She Tries

It's always fun watching the weekly Jasmine Crockett verbal atomic wedgie of MTG. And seeing MTG lose her shit over it. B/c she's awful, stupid, congealed MAGA in human form...and did I say stupid?

There wasn't a “bleach blonde bad built butch body” here, but close. I Iove when Crockett brings her signature combo of cool composure and surgical savagery. Jasmine didn’t even raise her voice--didn’t have to. She was a facts assassin--taking down GOP bs on supposed good Trump's polling with polls showing he's tanking. Marge scowled as she had to enter them into the record, as committee chair.

And Crockett would turn around like an excited schoolgirl to look at MTG, which seemed to piss her off even more. It's all so predictable when a grown-up with a law degree and moral clarity must share space with a Dollar Tree Alex Jones in pearls, which is why we see it so often.

