Sarah Huckabee Sanders Admits She Lied To The Public

Robert Mueller's report zeroes in and identifies the White House Press Secretary's character flaw: Sanders lies.
By Juanita Jean

You’ll recall that way back in 2017 when Trump fired James Comey, Sarah Sanders, White House Liar, stood at the briefing room podium and told the American people that the FBI under Comey had been in turmoil and that “countless FBI agents” had called and told the White House how unhappy they were under Comey. (see video above) She later admitted that her statement “wasn’t based on anything”. In other words, she stood in the White House briefing room and knowingly lied to the American people to protect Trump.

