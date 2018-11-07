CNN Blasts White House: 'Sarah Sanders Lied'

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a liar. CNN knows it, Jim Acosta knows it, and we know it. Anyone who watches her in action knows that she speaks Satan's tongue: lies.

After she tweeted out a series of tweets accusing Acosta of putting his hands on a White House press assistant (intern?), CNN blasted out a statement saying in part that "Sarah Sanders lied."

"This unprecedented decision is a threat to our democracy and the country deserves better," they wrote. "Jim Acosta has our full support.

In an act of Goebbelsian cynicism, Sanders responded by tweeting a video closing in closer, and closer, and closer... on the White House assistant accosting Jim Acosta.

We stand by our decision to revoke this individual’s hard pass. We will not tolerate the inappropriate behavior clearly documented in this video. pic.twitter.com/T8X1Ng912y — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

Here's a pro-tip for Sarah: The minute that "assistant" put her hands on Acosta, she assaulted him, not the other way around. Also? Maybe the White House could find a better source than Infowars for their little beetle battles.

This is where I remind you that I believe this whole stunt was staged as an excuse to call CNN the enemy of the people, distract everyone from Democrats' sweep of the House, and the almost sure indictments Mueller is putting into the pipeline, post-midterm.