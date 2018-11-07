White House Suspends Jim Acosta's Credential After Trump Tangle

Let me start this by saying that I think this whole scuffle was staged and intentional. The goal was to show Trump being tough with CNN, for him to repeat the "enemy of the people" lie, AND to give the White House an excuse to suspend Jim Acosta, which they have done.

Here is where Acosta realized they'd locked him out:

I’ve just been denied entrance to the WH. Secret Service just informed me I cannot enter the WH grounds for my 8pm hit — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in a tweet, claimed that his credential was suspended for "putting his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern."

President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his Administration. We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern... — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

There's a whole thread. It's all bullshit fascist nonsense. Acosta just called it a lie.

This is a lie. https://t.co/FastFfWych — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 8, 2018

I clipped the short portion of the video where this intern tried to snatch the mic right out of Acosta's hands at the very same time Herr "POTUS" was telling Acosta he's a terrible person, fake news purveyor, yada yada. All a staged conflict to make Trump look masculine and virile, no doubt.

Tweets run along these lines. Many tweets. No one is fooled. Trump is engaging in Goebbels-level gaslighting. Yes. No exaggeration, that's exactly what it is.

I’m making you an appointment at VisionWorks because you are clearly blind. https://t.co/KyQcJ5a71j — Blue Painter (@Redpainter1) November 8, 2018

If anyone from the White House Press Corps shows up for any future briefings or press pools, they are choosing access over journalistic integrity.#JimAcosta #IStandWithAcosta — Blue Painter (@Redpainter1) November 8, 2018

This is absolute BS. — Tammy 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@tammy1667) November 8, 2018

This is intended to distract from the Sessions constitutional crisis coming before us and the devastating loss of the House. They are trying all chaos maneuvers now in order to keep us all confused.

We are not confused.