Trump Labor Secretary: I Know Nothing

During the Senate Appropriations hearing, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer refused to answer basic questions about Elon Musk and the cuts DOGE has made in the federal government that has been advantageous to himself.

Murphy focused on the almost complete shut down of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program which has been virtually eliminated without cause. Murphy stated the assault on this agency has worked out well for Musk against charges of racial abuse against Black employees. The investigation was closed because of the cuts.

"There were 55 offices protecting workers all across the country. There are now four. The office in Hartford, Connecticut, has been closed. All of this is likely illegal."

"How do you justify the closure of an agency that was supporting workers, protecting workers," Sen. Murphy asked. Lori Chavez-DeRemer replied that non-discrimination laws are being enforced. Then she made believe she has no knowledge of this case and used the excuse that litigation is preventing her to comment further.

CHAVEZ-DEREMER: On top of that, as you know, I will not be able to discuss this because it is under litigation now. So I cannot go into any other comments in regards to that, and that would be true for many things that the Department of Labor is being sued for I cannot discuss. MURPHY: Well you can certainly discuss with this committee why you eliminated the agency. I mean this is a legitimate matter for the Appropriations Committee. You can tell us why you eliminated the agency and you can certainly answer a question as to whether you had any conversations with Elon Musk about the elimination of this agency which was actively investigating one of his facilities. CHAVEZ-DEREMER: I cannot discuss it as it is under litigation, but I have had-- Elon Musk gets no special treatment from the Department of Labor or from me. MURPHY: Is it true that that investigation into his facility, again these are really outrageous allegations. CHAVEZ-DEREMER: I have no reference to even that case. No conversation. MURPHY: But you can confirm that it was closed? CHAVEZ-DEREMER:I don't even know about that specific case. I would not be able to comment on that. MURPHY: Can you answer that question to the committee? Can you answer that for the record? If you don't know now, can you get the answer to that as to whether that specific investigation into the Tesla facility was closed? CHAVEZ-DEREMER: As it relates to OFCCP, I cannot comment because it is in litigation. I know nothing about that case. MURPHY: Well you can certainly tell this committee whether investigations are open or closed. I'm not asking you to do it now. You say you don't know. CHAVEZ-DEREMER: I'll consult with my team and my legal team and get back to you on that. MURPHY: Well Madam Chair, there is a lot of litigation pending. That should not shut down the oversight role of this committee to get information as to why key oversight agencies have been closed or information regarding open investigations. So I look forward to working with the Chairman and the Ranking Member and you to make sure that litigation doesn't get used as an excuse to try to paper over what may be some pretty substantial problems and potentially undue influence by Trump's billionaire friends at the Department of Labor.

As Labor Secretary, Chavez-DeRemer should know extensively about why federal departments and agencies are being shut down since they fall under her purview.

The reason the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program was shut down is not breaking confidentiality. It's a transparent issue for Americans, and a very relevant one, given that Elon Musk secured a bunch of fat government contracts for himself before leaving Washington, DC.

.

CHAVEZ-DeREMER: I will not be able to discuss this because it's under litigation now. MURPHY: Well you can certainly discuss why you eliminated the agency, and if you had conversations with Elon Musk about it. CHAVEZ-DeREMER: I cannot discuss it. I don't even know about that specific case. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-22T15:07:41.789Z

Here's more from the hearing.