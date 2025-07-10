Trump Labor Sec: Americans Are Willing To Work In The Fields

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer told Fox News that American citizens are willing to do those jobs "illegal migrants are doing" to defend Trump's destruction of Medicaid and his mass deportations by using the Apprenticeship Programs as proof. I don't see "strawberry picking" or any other labor-intensive jobs offered through Apprenticeship, do you?

Earlier today on Fox & Friends First, the network used a figure from the Labor Department touting US-born worker increases that don't shed light on what jobs US-born citizens are taking to support Trump's agenda.

Yet, this fueled the claim that Americans are willing to work backbreaking jobs in the fields for low wages, according to Fox News.

"What happened to the threat from the left that American citizens won't do the jobs that illegal immigrants are willing to do?" Todd Pirro said. "Because when I look at these numbers, I think, nope, the American citizen is willing to do those jobs."

CHAVEZ-DeREMER: Well, we see it in the numbers. Americans are willing to do the job. That's what we're out there to do. What we have to give them is the opportunity to have those jobs, that they can be skilled, up-skilled, re-skilled. We're moving around the country. One million new apprentices is my goal for the president. We are well on our way. We've increased that by over 170,000-plus new apprentices since he took office, and we'll continue, and we'll reach that one million goal for the American businesses so they have the workforce that they need.

Nothing in those numbers says what Pirro and Chavez-DeRemer say they do. The most physically intensive jobs are those focused on harvesting, planting and cultivating crops, digging ditches, and hauling hay.

How many jobs working in the fields were created in the Labor report?

You'd never know it from Fox News or Lori Chavez-DeRemer.