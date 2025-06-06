Even Fox Biz Knows Losing 8K Jobs Is NOT 'Holding Steady'

Fox Business host Stuart Varney balked in disgust at Trump Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-Deremer, who refused to acknowledge eight thousand manufacturing jobs were lost in May and instead claimed manufacturing was holding steady.

Trump's rationale for his moronic tariff wars is to bring back manufacturing to the US. So when the jobs report was published, Varney, a rabid Trump supporter, was aghast that instead of adding manufacturing jobs, the Trump administration lost them.

VARNEY: Now, 8,000 manufacturing jobs were lost in May. That's not what you wanted to see. DEREMER: Well, we're certainly holding steady, and under the Trump administration, manufacturing jobs are still up over what the last administration under Biden had. [Blah, blah, blah. ]



VARNEY: But how come we're losing 8,000 manufacturing jobs in May when there's a big push to bring manufacturing jobs back to America? How come we're losing those jobs?



DEREMER: Well, we're certainly holding steady, ...and as we increase construction jobs, as we increase health care jobs, and again, that focus on building those manufacturing plants, it will take some time. The president has done a wonderful job in negotiating the level playing field. You know, as far as the tariff discussions have gone, but those on-shoring of those jobs, we're seeing tens of trillions of dollars being reinvested here in the United States, and I'll continue to focus on that skilled workforce as those manufacturing jobs continue to grow.

Where are the tens of trillions of dollars?

Losing 8000 manufacturing jobs is not holding steady. Varney rightly called them out since their semblance of "an economic ideology" is based on increasing manufacturing jobs, not losing them.

A smirk of disgust.