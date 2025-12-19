Topsey Turvey Trump Labor Secretary: High Unemployment Is Great!

You'd think a Labor Secretary should be able to understand basic math.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer told Maria Bartiromo that high unemployment is a good sign for job growth under the Trump administration.

Say, what?

BARTIROMO: I love to get your assessment of the current jobs situation because I feel like things are now obviously weakening.

How do you see the jobs picture today?

DEREMER: Well consumer confidence is up. You know investments are up.

We see the president talk about the outlook. All of the accomplishments that this administration has done have been true.

We saw those numbers, 64,000 new jobs added month over month. When you mentioned just earlier in the private sector that's what the focus has been. (64K jobs added is not an accomplishment)

You know the president has created over 650,000 jobs since he took office in the private sector and most to native-born Americans.

That is positive for the American economy.

You mentioned that unemployment rate ticked up just a bit, and I'll tell you why -- and it kind of gets in the weeds a little bit.

I was with the vice president this week as well as we were talking to Pennsylvanians.

You know when we count unemployment rate you have to be looking for a job. Well this tells us that more people are getting off the sidelines and they're looking for those jobs and that's the exciting part. So more people in the workforce looking - that unemployment rate might tick up but I think the exciting parts, we're creating those.