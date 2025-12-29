Trump's New 'Focus'? Marble Armrests For Kennedy Center

Perhaps the only thing likely to keep more people away from the Kennedy Center than Donald Trump taking it over and illegally slapping his name on it, is marble armrests.

I’ll go out on a limb and guess that nobody would find a cold, hard, marble armrest appealing or comfortable. But along with his Christmas barrage of deranged social media posts, Marie Antoinette Trump is pushing the idea of marble armrests for the Kennedy Center as something “Unlike anything ever done or seen before!”

Finally, a true statement from the Pathological Liar in Chief! But almost certainly not in the way he meant it.

Donald Trump is under water by at least 20 points on every economic issue. Millions of Americans are facing a health insurance affordability crisis in less than week, thanks to the Republicans’ failure to extend ACA tax subsidies.

Yet, installing marble armrests, not making American lives better, is the 79 year-old president's focus. So, as Grifter Trump flings marble all over the White House, you have to suspect there’s something in it for him.

Because there’s certainly nothing in it for us.