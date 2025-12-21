Jim Acosta Reports From The Vandalism Of The Kennedy Center

Trump is like one of those horrible puppy owners who rub their dog's nose in their poop when they make a mistake in the house, except with Trump, he's doing it to the American public.
Source: Common Dreams
Former CNN host Jim Acosta also delivered a report from outside the Kennedy Center, which he described as “the scene of yet another crime committed by Donald Trump.”
“He has vandalized the Kennedy Center by putting his name on it,” Acosta said.
The former CNN anchor explained that only Congress has the power to make changes to the Kennedy Center’s name, before noting that Trump “doesn’t care about the law, doesn’t care what’s appropriate,” and concluding that the Kennedy Center stunt was symbolic of “a childish and lawless administration.”
Grotesquerie, indeed.
See this with your own eyes, just unveiled: pic.twitter.com/Gawxfw9mA0
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 19, 2025
Reporting from the scene of the crime. Trump has slapped his name on the Kennedy Center. But we will never call it the Trump Kennedy Center: pic.twitter.com/DFlabMjZPJ
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 19, 2025