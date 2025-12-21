Jim Acosta Reports From The Vandalism Of The Kennedy Center

“Here we are, at the scene of yet another crime committed by Donald Trump.”
By Ed ScarceDecember 21, 2025

Trump is like one of those horrible puppy owners who rub their dog's nose in their poop when they make a mistake in the house, except with Trump, he's doing it to the American public.

Source: Common Dreams

Former CNN host Jim Acosta also delivered a report from outside the Kennedy Center, which he described as “the scene of yet another crime committed by Donald Trump.”

“He has vandalized the Kennedy Center by putting his name on it,” Acosta said.

The former CNN anchor explained that only Congress has the power to make changes to the Kennedy Center’s name, before noting that Trump “doesn’t care about the law, doesn’t care what’s appropriate,” and concluding that the Kennedy Center stunt was symbolic of “a childish and lawless administration.”

Grotesquerie, indeed.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon