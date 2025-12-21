Jim Acosta Reports From The Vandalism Of The Kennedy Center

Trump is like one of those horrible puppy owners who rub their dog's nose in their poop when they make a mistake in the house, except with Trump, he's doing it to the American public.

Source: Common Dreams

Former CNN host Jim Acosta also delivered a report from outside the Kennedy Center, which he described as “the scene of yet another crime committed by Donald Trump.”

“He has vandalized the Kennedy Center by putting his name on it,” Acosta said.

The former CNN anchor explained that only Congress has the power to make changes to the Kennedy Center’s name, before noting that Trump “doesn’t care about the law, doesn’t care what’s appropriate,” and concluding that the Kennedy Center stunt was symbolic of “a childish and lawless administration.”