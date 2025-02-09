Trump Makes Himself Chair Of Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is one the jewels in the United States performing arts scene. It is the official residence of the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera. A madman will now take it over.

Source: Wall Street Journal

President Trump will appoint himself chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, he said Friday.

Trump plans to remove several members of the board of trustees, he said in a Truth Social post. A new board will be announced, with Trump as the chairman, he wrote.

“The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest stars on its stage from all across our nation,” he wrote. “We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, Donald J. Trump!” In the same post, he criticized the center for holding “drag shows specifically targeting our youth.”

The Kennedy Center has held several shows featuring local drag performers in recent years, according to its website.

Presidents often reward top party donors with appointments to the world-renowned cultural institution on the Potomac River in Washington. It is home to the Washington National Opera and the National Symphony Orchestra. The center’s board has 36 trustees serving six-year terms.