Trump Makes Himself Chair Of Kennedy Center

Trump fired billionaire investor David Rubenstein as Chair and will replace several members of the board of trustees.
Trump Makes Himself Chair Of Kennedy Center
Credit: Getty/Wikipedia
By Ed ScarceFebruary 9, 2025

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is one the jewels in the United States performing arts scene. It is the official residence of the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera. A madman will now take it over.

Source: Wall Street Journal

President Trump will appoint himself chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, he said Friday.

Trump plans to remove several members of the board of trustees, he said in a Truth Social post. A new board will be announced, with Trump as the chairman, he wrote.

“The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest stars on its stage from all across our nation,” he wrote. “We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, Donald J. Trump!” In the same post, he criticized the center for holding “drag shows specifically targeting our youth.”
The Kennedy Center has held several shows featuring local drag performers in recent years, according to its website.

Presidents often reward top party donors with appointments to the world-renowned cultural institution on the Potomac River in Washington. It is home to the Washington National Opera and the National Symphony Orchestra. The center’s board has 36 trustees serving six-year terms.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon